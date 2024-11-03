How Top 15 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football fared; Roundup (11/2/2024)
How Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section football teams fared
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
(CHECK BACK ALL WEEKEND FOR GAME DETAILS)
1. Folsom (9-1)
Final: Folsom 48, Granite Bay 10
5-star junior QB Ryder Lyons completed 14 of 18 for 249 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another, and Carter Jackson rushed 10 times for 117 yards as the Bulldogs completed an undefeated SFL season at 7-0. Jameson Powell finished off a fantastic regular season with five catches, 132 yards and one TD, giving him 54 catches for 759 yards and 16 TDs in nine games (Folsom played just nine due a forfeit win over Davis).
2. St. Mary's (8-2)
Final: St. Mary's 35, Lincoln 7
The Rams allowed just a third-quarter touchdown in one of its best defensive efforts of the season against an offense that had scored 66 points over the last two weeks, both victories.
3. Grant (7-3)
Final: Grant 55, Cordova 0
The Pacers were up 27-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 by halftime. Grant enter the SJS playoffs on a four-game win streak though had little resistence, outscoring foes 231-14.
4. Rocklin (8-2)
Final: Oak Ridge 17, Rocklin 6
the Thunder managed just 215 total yards, including just 59 on the ground in season-ending home loss.
5. Oak Ridge (6-4)
Final: Oak Ridge 17, Rocklin 6
The Trojans finished on a four-game win streak during which time they allowed just nine total points. Dean Davis had 11 tackles and Jasen Womack added eight tackles, an interception and he rushed for a touchdown.
6. Granite Bay (7-3)
Final: Folsom 48, Granite Bay 10
The Grizzlies finished 3-3 in the rugged SFL play. In nine games, Isaiah Ene rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns.
7. West Park (9-1)
Final: West Park 49, Kennedy 0
Declan Shindelbower not only makes the All-name team, but he rushed five times for 89 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers ammassed 403 yards with six different ball carriers, seven different receivers and two quarterbacks getting in the mix.
8. Manteca (9-1)
Final: Manteca 36, Oakdale 24
Manteca claimed its first outright league title since 2013 with a tough VOL victory over Oakdale thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Nikko Juarez and Kyrin Barajas and Quinn Martinez each caught TD passes. Juarez, a sophomore, entered the game with 1,150 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
9. Rodriguez (10-0)
Final: Rodriguez 12, Pioneer 7
The defense fittingly led the charge to finish the regular season undefeated. Antoine Wroten had 13 tackles, Jordan Woods, a freshman, added nine and an interception. Mancianno Syess and Malachi Wroten, a pair of sophomores, each rushed for touchdowns.
10. Placer (8-2)
Final: Placer 41, River Valley 6
Baylor Kelley rushed five times for 89 yards and three touchdowns leading the Hillmen, who had lost two of its previous four games.
11. Inderkum (8-2)
Final: Inderkum 50, Ponderosa 0
Denzaih Lewis (8 carries, 155 yards) and Ricky Cole (9, 11) each rushed for two touchdowns and Cole completed 13 of 21 for 162 yards and two scores in the resounding win.
12. Downey (9-1)
Final: Downey 49, Mayfair 44
Oscar Rios threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed 10 times for 123 yards and two more scores as the Vikings won a shootout over the visiting Monsoons.
13. Twelve Bridges (10-0)
Final: Twelve Bridges 48, Del Campo 0
Braeden Ward scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half, including a 78-yard run and a 62-yard screen pass from Connor Flaherty to lead the Raging Rhinos, who have won 22 of their last 23. Gavin Rappa added a 70-yard TD run.
14. Vanden (8-2)
Final: Vanden 41, Pioneer 0
Kalani McLeod completed 10 of 14 for 225 yards and two touchdowns and Kylen Fox and Zack Tayeh each rushed for touchdowns for the Vikings who finished the regular season with four straight wins.
15. Jesuit (6-4)
Final: Jesuit 48, Whitney 7
Miles Hubbard rushed for 102 yards and a touchdowns and Chirs Effiong added two rushing touchdowns to lead the Marauders.