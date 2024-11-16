High School

Husan Longstreet leads Corona Centennial to victory over Mission Viejo in D1 quarterfinal

Husan Longstreet threw for 236 yards and a touchdown in the Huskies’ big road win Friday night.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Corona Centennial QB Husan Longstreet guided the Huskies to a big Division 1 playoff victory Friday night over Mission Viejo.
Corona Centennial QB Husan Longstreet guided the Huskies to a big Division 1 playoff victory Friday night over Mission Viejo. / Tarek Fattal

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA - Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan is known for his uptempo offense. Lots of points. Lots of yards. But it was his defense that made the game-winning play with the Huskies’ season on the line.

Mission Viejo was facing fourth down on the Centennial 2-yard line before Jonathan McKinley II came off the edge and applied pressure to Mission Viejo quarterback Drai Trudeau, who scampered into a panic and threw an interception to Fifita Tauteoli-Moore.

On the ensuing possession, Centennial running back Malachi Roby broke for a big run and could’ve scored a touchdown, but instead slid to a knee to keep the ball and run the clock out for Centennial’s 25-20 victory over Mission Viejo on the road in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals Friday night.

Centennial (9-2) will advance to the Division 1 semifinals to take on No. 1 Mater Dei (10-0) at home. It will be the second time the two teams face this year. Mater Dei beat Centennial in Week 0, 42-25.

“Anytime you get a chance to play the No. 1 in the country again, we’ll take it,” Centennial coach Matt Logan said.

Corona Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a touchdown. Junior running back Malachi Roby rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Roby’s slide at the end of the game was a microchosm of the pedigree Centennial carried into this game.

“I slid on purpose to make sure we could win the game. I didn’t want to give them the ball back,” Roby said.

Mission Viejo came into the game 10-0 and suffered its first loss of the season Friday night.

More to come on this story …

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California