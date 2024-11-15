Mission Viejo vs. Corona Centennial: Live score, updates from CIF football playoffs
Corona Centennial (8-2) travels to take on Mission Viejo (10-0) on Friday, November 15, in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
The game pits two of the Southern Section's top public school programs against each other with a semifinal spot on the line in the 2024 California high school football playoffs.
This will be the third time the Diablos and Huskies face off in the Division 1 playoffs, and it's one of High School on SI's national games of the week.
Mission Viejo beat Centennial in the quarterfinals 31-28 in 2022, while the Huskies prevailed 62-16 in 2021.
Follow along here for live updates from the game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. PT Friday, November 15.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network.
Mission Viejo vs. Corona Centennial playoff football live updates
Refresh the page to see live updates, which will be placed here after the game starts.
—
