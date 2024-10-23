Intuit Dome will host Trinity-Mission League showcase in first high school basketball event
The Inuit Dome, the NBA’s newest arena and home of the Los Angeles Clippers, will host its first-ever high school basketball event on January 10, 2025.
The state-of-the-art facility in Inglewood, Calif. will host a seven-game, Mission-Trinity League slate that will display some of the country’s best prep basketball stars including St. John Bosco’s Brandon McCoy, Notre Dame’s Tyran Stokes and Harvard-Westlake’s Nik Khamenia.
McCoy and Stokes are the top prospects in the 2026 class. Khamenia is a top 20 prospect in the 2025 class headed to Duke. The setting will provide what could be seen as a prophetic display of future NBA stars well before they become NBA stars — and for a much more affordable price.
The marquee matchups of the night will be the final two games when St. John Bosco takes on Trinity League rival Mater Dei and when Notre Dame faces Sierra Canyon in a Mission League showdown. The Notre Dame-Sierra Canyon game is likely to be broadcast on ESPN’s airwaves.
“At St John Bosco, we try to provide lifelong memories for our student athletes,” Bosco coach Matt Dunn said. “The opportunity to compete at the Inuit Dome with two of the best leagues in the country certainly meets those goals.”
General admission tickets for all games will be sold for $25. Premium seat options will be available for purchase starting on October 25 via Ticketmaster. More information on ticket sales will be provided as the event nears.
SCHEDULE
11AM: Servite vs. Orange Lutheran (Trinity)
12:30PM: Loyola vs. Chaminade (Mission)
2PM: Alemany vs. Crespi (Mission)
3:30PM: JSerra vs. Santa Margarita (Trinity)
5PM: Harvard-Westlake vs. St. Francis (Mission)
6:30PM: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco (Trinity)
8:30PM: Notre Dame vs. Sierra Canyon (Mission)
