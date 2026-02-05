CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: Prediction, Analysis for 12-Team Open Division Playoff
Welcome to the 'CIF Southern Section Basketball Wrap-Up'.
Every week, High School on SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal will recap the CIF Southern Section's best basketball performances, notable headlines and scores - and of course - an updated boys basketball Top 25 rankings.
This week's wrap-up is highlighted by a breakdown and prediction of the 2026 Open Division playoffs; how a tragedy canceled the Mission League championship game; a look at the six selected All-Americans in the Southern Section; and how a community returned to normalcy in just one year after fired burned 25,000 acres and claimed lives in the Pacific Palisades.
FATTAL PREDICTS 12-TEAM OPEN FORMAT
High School On SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal breaks down his prediction of why the CIF Southern Section should take 12 teams to the Open Division playoffs.
MISSION LEAGUE TITLE CANCELED DUE TO TRAGEDY
The Mission League boys basketball tournament championship game between Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame was canceled out of respect for a Sierra Canyon student who died early Wednesday morning from a car accident in Malibu.
The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Sierra Canyon to determine the league champion. Sierra Canyon was the No. 1 seed and Notre Dame was the No. 2 seed. Because the championship game won't be played, a league champion will not be crowned. However, both schools have agreed to submit the final league standings the way the two teams were seeded to begin the tournament.
SIX SOCAL PLAYERS SELECTED TO MCDONALD'S GAME
The McDonald's All-American game is known to display basketball's future stars. This year's 2026 edition will take place on Tuesday, March 31 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
Six players from the CIF Southern Section were selected to the prestigious game. Sierra Canyon had three of the six: Brandon McCoy and Maxi Adams from the boys' team, and Jerzy Robinson from the girls'.
PALISADES WELCOMES BACK SPORTS AFTER FIRES
It's hard to envision the resilience of a community revealing itself in real time, but when you step onto the campus at Palisades Charter High School, it's easy to see.
Just one year removed from the Palisades Fire, which marked one of America's most devastating disasters, that caused more than 23,000 acres of damage and claimed 12 lives, the people of Palisades Charter beamed with pride this week as it hosted a wrestling match, a girls basketball game, and Thursday night's boys basketball game against league foe Fairfax.
As you walked through the campus toward the gym, there were students in the quad studying, boys throwing a football, and cheerleaders practicing their routines to the backdrop of rackets popping from an ongoing tennis training.
The campus is alive. It's energetic. It's amazing. It's back.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: