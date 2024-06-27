KJ Simpson becomes first NBA player in Chaminade history; selected No. 42 to Charlotte Hornets
KJ Simpson, a former standout at Chaminade High in West Hills, Calif., became the school's first-ever player to be drafted to the NBA when he was selected No. 42 overall to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2024 draft Thursday.
Simpson led Chaminade to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship in 2021 before being named the CIF Player of the Year. The Eagles finished the season 21-4 that year including a 53-49 win over Capistrano Valley to capture the program’s first title since 1999.
Simpson went on to star at Colorado where he averaged 19.7 points per game this past season shooting 47% from the field and over 43% from three. He is a two-time All-PAC 12 selection.
Simpson was a 4-star recruit out of high school, ranked the No. 8 combo guard in the country. He was originally committed to Arizona, but decommitted when the Wildcats fired coach Sean Miller. He also had offers to Arizona State, Cal, USC and Georgia Tech.
Simpson is known for his explosive game, especially in the open floor when he has the ball. His ability to get going downhill makes him a threat in transition to score for himself or help others score. He averaged 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game at Colorado, along with 1.6 steals.