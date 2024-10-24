Koa Malau'ulu will join great list of underclassmen QBs in Mater Dei-St. John Bosco rivalry
Playing quarterback at Mater Dei or St. John Bosco means something. It doesn't just mean you're good, it likely means you're on to bigger and better things.
Matt Leinert and Bryce Young come to mind for the Monarchs. What about names like Quentin Davis, Re-al Mitchell, Pierce Clarkson, and Caleb Sanchez for St. John Bosco?
All standouts. All playing (or played) in college. Some laced 'em up on Sundays. Leinart and Young won Heisman trophies.
However, current St. John Bosco freshman quarterback Koa Malau'ulu will join an impressive list that not even Leinart and Young qualify for when he starts against Mater Dei in a Trinity League showdown at the Santa Ana Bowl Friday at 7 p.m. on the Fan Duel Sports Network (previously Bally Sports).
The game will also be streamed live on NFHSNetwork.
Malau'ulu will join a shortlist of underclassmen that've started under center in the Mater Dei-St. John Bosco rivalry spanning the last three decades, including Matt Barkley, Josh Rosen, JT Daniels, DJ Uiagalelei and Elijah Brown.
- Barkley was a freshman in his 2005 start for Mater Dei, throwing for 135 yards on 7 of 16 passing for 135 yards in a 20-0 win.
- Rosen made his start as a sophomore for St. John Bosco in 2012, going 4 of 11 for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 27-19 victory.
- Daniels started as a freshman for Mater Dei in 2015, going 9 of 24 for 220 yards and three TDs in a 42-21 loss.
- Uiagalelei started for St. John Bosco as a sophomore in 2017, throwing for 257 yards on 12 of 22 passing for two TDs in a 31-21 loss.
- Brown started as a freshman for Mater Dei in the abbreviated spring season of 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing for 203 yards on 14-23 passing and four TDs in a 34-17 victory.
If history is an indicator of anything, it means Malau'ulu is well on his way to be a top college recruit, and maybe an NFL quarterback down the road.
Barkley went on to play at USC and in the NFL. Rosen played at UCLA and in the NFL. Daniels, Uiagalelei and Brown all signed Division I letters of intent.
Since 2005, that makes underclassmen QBs 3-2 in first-time appearances in the rivalry.
Malau'ulu will enter Friday's game with 854 yards passing and 12 touchdowns with a 66% passing percentage, and just one interception. He had a stellar performance at SoFi Stadium in a win over Servite, throwing for 217 yards and three TDs on 16 of 24 passing.
“Right now, (Koa) has the keys to the ship,” St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said after the team's win over Servite. “We’re going to trust him, and that’s what you have to do with a veteran coaching staff with a young player like Koa — allow him to play freely — and that’s what he’s able to do. His best days are ahead of him.”
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: