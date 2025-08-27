Chargers Projected QB Depth Chart After Cutting Taylor Heinicke
The Chargers made a bold decision on Tuesday as they cut their roster down to 53 players. The most newsworthy move was L.A.'s decision to release veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Heinicke was the team's incumbent backup to Justin Herbert after serving in the role for the entire 2024 season. The Chargers acquired Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons in August of 2024 in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He attempted five passes last season. In March, L.A. re-signed him to a one-year, $6.2 million deal, and the expectation was that he would be the guy behind Herbert on the depth chart again.
Unfortunately for Heinicke, former first-round pick Trey Lance performed well enough in the preseason that Jim Harbaugh and Co. decided it was worth gambling on him as Herbert's backup.
L.A. had previously released DJ Uiagalelei, the undrafted rookie, then followed that up by dumping Heinicke, which means there are only two quarterbacks currently on the roster. We can expect that to change as they'll likely sign someone to the practice squad for depth.
Chargers Quarterback Depth Chart for 2025
Herbert will, of course, be L.A.'s starter as he enters his sixth NFL season. He's coming off an interesting season in which his yards (3,870), completion percentage (65.9) and touchdowns (23) were well below his career-highs, but his yards per attempt (7.7) and passer rating (101.7) were both career-bests.
With Heinicke gone, Lance will take the backup job. During the preseason, he completed 32 of 57 passes (56.1%) for 334 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions and posted a passer rating of 85.0.
It is virtually guaranteed that the Chargers will add another quarterback for depth, but will likely wait to see who is cut from other teams before making a move.
String
QB
Starter
Justin Herbert
2nd
Trey Lance
3rd
TBD
Trey Lance's Path to Being Justin Herbert's Backup
After winning two FCS national titles at North Dakota State, including being named the championship game MVP in 2019, Lance missed all but one game of the 2020 season after it was postponed due to COVID. He entered the draft, and the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the No. 3 pick, looking to develop him behind Jimmy Garoppolo. It didn't work out.
Lance struggled in three seasons with the 49ers as he dealt with injuries and only made four starts. In eight total appearances, he completed 54.9% of his passes for 797 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Before the 2023 season, the 49ers traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. He sat for the entire season.
In four appearances for the Cowboys in 2024, including one start, Lance completed 61.0% of his passes for 266 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and posted a passer rating of 69.8.
The Chargers signed Lance to a one-year, $2 million deal in April of this year.