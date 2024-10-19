St. John Bosco freshman Koa Malau’ulu shows he’s QB of the future in stellar performance at SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA — Koa Malau’ulu is either too naive to know any better or he’s simply built for it.
Only time will tell. He will get the biggest challenge of his young high school football career when St. John Bosco takes on rival Mater Dei in Santa Ana on October 25.
As far as the ‘big stage’ test, Malau’ulu passed with flying colors in the Braves’ 27-17 win over Servite at SoFi Stadium in Trinity League action.
St. John Bosco moves to 8-0 and 3-0 in league play. Servite drops to 6-2 and 1-2 in league play.
Malau’ulu showed no signs of nerves, tossing for 185 yards on 14 of 20 passes and three touchdowns — two to superstar junior Madden Williams. Carson Clark was the recipient of the other touchdown pass.
Junior Matai Fuiava started the year as St. John Bosco’s QB1 with Malau’ulu getting reps in every game this season. However, a few weeks ago, Fuiava suffered an injury that sidelined him and gave way to Malau’ulu, who took full advantage of the opportunity in a game against Orange Lutheran, completing 24 of 32 in the second half for 272 yards and four touchdowns.
News of Fuiava transferring to Hawaii Kahuku broke earlier this week, making Malau’ulu the QB1 not just for 2024, but for the foreseeable future.
The freshman standout already has a 3-star rating on 247Sports.com and is listed at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds.
Servite running back Quaid Carr was stellar in defeat. The San Diego State commit ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He amassed more than 100 yards by midway through the second quarter.
More to come on this story …