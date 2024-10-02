LA City Section baseball, softball league realignment revamps Valley Mission
There's been a realignment for baseball and softball in East Valley, Valley Mission and Valley leagues in the Los Angeles City Section.
A committee of coaches and administrators in conjunction with the City Section office made it official Tuesday evening after a meeting with section commissioner Vicky Lagos. The goal of the realignment is to make league play more competitive for all involved.
These changes will be made for the 2025 spring season.
"Now there's a battle every game," Poly coach Gabe Cerna said. "We have won (the East Valley) league the last nine straight years and it has done nothing for us,"
The realignment could make the re-vamped Valley Mission League the second-best baseball league in the City behind the West Valley League.
The new Valley Mission League will now include original members Kennedy, San Fernando and Sylmar with new additions North Hollywood, Sun Valley Poly and Verdugo Hills.
North Hollywood, Poly and Verdugo Hills were previously in the East Valley League.
The new East Valley League will include original members Arleta, Chavez, Grant and Monroe, and will add Vaughn, Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences, and Van Nuys.
Vaughn and VAAS were previously in the Valley League. Van Nuys comes from the Valley Mission.
The new Valley League will include original members Sherman Oaks CES, Fulton, Northridge Academy, East Valley High with new additions Canoga Park, Panorama and Reseda.
Canoga Park, Reseda and Panorama were previously in the Valley Mission.
SOFTBALL
In softball, here are the new leagues:
Valley Mission: Arleta, Chavez, Kennedy, Poly, San Fernando and Verdugo Hills.
East Valley: Canoga Park, Grant, Monroe, North Hollywood, Reseda, Sylmar and Van Nuys.
Valley League: East Valley, Fulton, Northridge Academy, Panorama, SOCES, VAAS and Vaughn.
