Lions' QB Jared Goff, Chargers' coach Jim Harbaugh among 25 added to California High School Football Hall of Fame
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh are among the 25 new indicutees to the California High School Football Hall of Fame.
The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation on behalf the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and the National Football Foundation made the announcement Thursday morning.
It is the second class into the CHSHOF after the initial class of 100 players and 13 coaches were announced last year.
The new class, which includes 20 players and five coaches, will be honored prior to the Fresno State versus UCLA college game at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 30.
Goff, a 2013 Marin Catholic graduate, set Pac-12 Conference single-season passing yards and touchdowns record at Cal, before being the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft of the Los Angeles Rams, leading the club to Super Bowl LIII. He's now a Pro Bowl performer for the Lions.
He was the San Francisco Chronicle's 2012 Player of the Year as a senior at Marin Catholic.
Harbaugh is being recognized as a player at Palo Alto High School, where he graduated in 1983. He was a three-year starter at the University of Michigan, then spent 14 seasons in the NFL with six different teams.
As a coach, he led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC Championship games and then left to leading Michigan to a national championship in 2023. He left the school in 2024 to become the coach for the Chargers.
HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024 PLAYERS
- Willie Buchanon, Oceanside High School, DB, 1969 (San Diego Section)
- George Buehler, Whittier High School, OL, 1965 (Southern Section)
- Shawn Cody, Los Altos High School, DL, 2001 (Southern Section)
- Ron Cuccia, Wilson High School, QB, 1978 (Los Angeles City Section)
- Zach Ertz, Monte Vista High School, WR/TE, 2009 (North Coast Section)
- Jared Goff, Marin Catholic High School, QB, 2013 (North Coast Section)
- Gaston Green, Gardena High School, RB, 1984 (Los Angeles City Section)
- Matt Grootegoed, Mater Dei High School, DB, 1999 (Southern Section)
- Jim Harbaugh, Palo Alto High School, QB, 1983 (Central Coast Section)
- Jamelle Holieway, Banning High School, QB, 1985 (Los Angeles City Section)
- Edwin “Babe” Horrell, Pasadena High School, OL, 1924 (Southern Section)
- Daryle Lamonica, Clovis High School, QB, 1958 (Central Section)
- Rey Maualuga, Eureka High School, LB, 2006 (North Coast Section)
- Daylon McCutcheon, Bishop Amat High School, DB, 1995 (Southern Section)
- Kory Minor, Bishop Amat High School, LB, 1995 (Southern Section)
- Donn Moomaw, Santa Ana High School, LB, 1949 (Southern Section)
- Craig Morton, Campbell High School, QB, 1961 (Central Coast Section)
- Ron Pritchard, Antioch High School, LB, 1966 (North Coast Section)
- Dennis Thurman, Santa Monica High School, DB, 1973 (Southern Section)
- Ed White, Indio High School, OL, 1965 (Southern Section)
HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024 COACHES
- Mike Alberghini, Grant High School (Sac-Joaquin Section)
- Steve Grady, Loyola High School (Southern Section)
- Tom Hamilton, Pasadena High School (Southern Section)
- Bob Hitchcock, Temple City High School (Southern Section)
- Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei High School (Southern Section)