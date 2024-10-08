Live score update: De La Salle high school football vs. NFL Academy in London
The De La Salle Spartans out of Concord (Calif.) has done about everything there is to accomplish in high school football, but playing out of the country was not one of them.
That all changes Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the Spartans will take on a NFL Academy team comprised of the best players in Europe. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local time, 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT.
The game can be watched on a live stream here.
Part of the NFL’s expansion to grow the game, De La Salle (5-0) will play on the same field where the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Jets 23-17 on Tuesday.
The Spartans who have won a state-record seven California CIF crowns and upwards of 11 national mythical titles, have one of their best teams in years, led by a speedy brigade that set a school record in the 400-meter relay last spring.
Quarterback Toa Faavae, an Idaho commit, junior tailback Jaden Jefferson and receiver-defensive back Jayden Nicholas were a pair of that relay team and sophomore Duece Jones-Drew, son of former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, an assistant coach on the team, was an alternate on that sprint team.
The Spartans also feature college-bound players Matt Johnson (Oregon), a two-way lineman and running back Derrick Blanche Jr. (Portland State). Several others have college offers, including running back Dominic Kelley, and junior defensive tackle Myah Telona.
The NFL Academy is coached by former NFL assistant Steve Hagen and features a staff with numerous coaches with NFL experience. The roster consists of 69 players, 27 from the UK and 25 from England. They've played two games against U.S. high schools, losing both games,51-45 to Florida power EdgewaterAug. 15 in Loughborough, UK; and 35-20 to defending Ohio D2 champion Washington (Massillon) Aug. 22 at Nike Headquarters in Oregon.
Despite the defeats, De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh warns this will be a big challenge. The game counts on the Spartans' record, according to CIF Executive Editor Ron Nocetti. "They have a bunch of big, strong, fast athletes, coached by a great staff with all the amenities,” Alumbaugh said. “So, yeah, it’s going to be a challenge. These guys really hit. A lot of them grew up playing rugby so they know how to tackle.”
