Live score updates: Banning at Redondo in debut of QB Cole Leinart (9/27/2024)

Son of Matt Leinart hopes to lead his team to victory over the formidable 4-1 Pilots

Heisman-winning quarterback Matt Leinart, a member of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew, walks the CU sideline before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Banning at Redondo Union football game had enough going for it. The two teams are a combined 7-2 on the season. The teams haven't played since 2010 and in their only two meetings, Redondo won two tight games, 21-17 and 30-21.

Friday's game has one more caveat: The debut of 3-star junior quarterback Cole Leinart, the son of former Heisman winner Matt Leinart.

BANNING AT REDONDO: At a Glance

The younger Leinart had to sit five weeks after transferring from Newport Harbor. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder started his prep career at Mater Dei.

Leinart has four college offers: Colorado, Georgia State, Pittsburg and UNLV.

CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES (SEPT. 26-28)

His Redondo teammates (3-1) have played well in the early going with wins over El Dorado (32-8), Huntington Beach (21-0) and last week, 24-3 over Orange. The only defeat for the Sea Hawks was 14-13 against Mira Costa on Sept. 6.

Banning (4-1) has been involved in some barnburners, winning over Dorsey (49-22), Granada Hills Charter (53-30) and a 53-35 loss to Western.

BANNING AT REDONDO LIVE UPDATES

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN REDONDO! Redondo Union 26, Banning 6. HALFTIME

TOUCHDOWN BANNING! Noa Tuvalu 1-yard QB sneak for touchdown. Redondo 20, Banning 6. 5:50 2Q.

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN REDONDO AGAIN! Third TD of first quarter, second touchdown pass from Cole Leinart, a beautiful 17-yarder to Cadence Turner. Redondo 20, Banning 0.

TOUCHDOWN REDONDO! Ethan Maleman 11-yard TD run after a long completion from Niko London to Bo Ausmus. Redondo 13, Banning 0.

TOUCHDOWN REDONDO! Cole Leinart doesn't take long to make impact. Completes 57-yard touchdown pass to Cadence Turner on Redondo's first play off double-reverse. Redondo Union 6, Banning 0. 10:02 1Q.

