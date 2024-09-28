Live score updates: Banning at Redondo in debut of QB Cole Leinart (9/27/2024)
The Banning at Redondo Union football game had enough going for it. The two teams are a combined 7-2 on the season. The teams haven't played since 2010 and in their only two meetings, Redondo won two tight games, 21-17 and 30-21.
Friday's game has one more caveat: The debut of 3-star junior quarterback Cole Leinart, the son of former Heisman winner Matt Leinart.
BANNING AT REDONDO: At a Glance
The younger Leinart had to sit five weeks after transferring from Newport Harbor. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder started his prep career at Mater Dei.
Leinart has four college offers: Colorado, Georgia State, Pittsburg and UNLV.
His Redondo teammates (3-1) have played well in the early going with wins over El Dorado (32-8), Huntington Beach (21-0) and last week, 24-3 over Orange. The only defeat for the Sea Hawks was 14-13 against Mira Costa on Sept. 6.
Banning (4-1) has been involved in some barnburners, winning over Dorsey (49-22), Granada Hills Charter (53-30) and a 53-35 loss to Western.
BANNING AT REDONDO LIVE UPDATES
SECOND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN REDONDO! Redondo Union 26, Banning 6. HALFTIME
TOUCHDOWN BANNING! Noa Tuvalu 1-yard QB sneak for touchdown. Redondo 20, Banning 6. 5:50 2Q.
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN REDONDO AGAIN! Third TD of first quarter, second touchdown pass from Cole Leinart, a beautiful 17-yarder to Cadence Turner. Redondo 20, Banning 0.
TOUCHDOWN REDONDO! Ethan Maleman 11-yard TD run after a long completion from Niko London to Bo Ausmus. Redondo 13, Banning 0.
TOUCHDOWN REDONDO! Cole Leinart doesn't take long to make impact. Completes 57-yard touchdown pass to Cadence Turner on Redondo's first play off double-reverse. Redondo Union 6, Banning 0. 10:02 1Q.