Live score updates: Mater Dei travels to Santa Margarita in Trinity League opener
It's tough enough playing the No. 1 team in the country. Santa Margarita will have to do so without its head coach.
The Eagles (3-2) open Trinity League play Friday night at home against the Monarchs of Mater Dei after learning earlier in the week their head coach Anthony Rouzier was place on administrative leave.
Defensive coordinator Steve Fifita will take over for Santa Margarita which will try to contend with the Monarchs' high powered attack, led by Oregon-bound four-star RB Jordon Davison.
Mater Dei (4-0) has played a monster schedule with wins over Corona Centennial (42-25), Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas (31-15), Hawaii's top team Kahuku (38-7) and Baltimore power St. Frances Academy (25-14).
Santa Margarita (3-2) has had an up and down season, starting with a 35-7 loss to nationally-ranked Mission Viejo, followed up with an impressive 31-15 win over Corona Centennial. Big wins over Bakersfield Liberty (42-3) and Oaks Christian (37-17) had the Eagles going in the right direction, but a 14-13 loss at Leuzinger before the break sent them heading the other direction.
The game is full of top Division I prospects, especially on the Mater Dei side with seniors Chuck McDonald (Alabama), a cornerback, and another CB Daryus Dixson (Penn State), edge rusher Nasir Wyatt (Oregon) and wide receiver Marcus Harris (Oklahoma).
Defensive lineman JJ Hanne, a Georgia commit, leads Santa Margarita among its seniors along with offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona (USC) and QB John Gazzaniga. Perhaps its most explosive player is junior wide receiver Trent Mosley, who has 34 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns. Mosley is questionable with an injury.
(Refresh for the latest updates once the game starts; the most recent updates will be at the top.)
FOURTH QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN MATER DEI! 9 Backup QB Dailon Clanton with another TD pass, this one 2-yarder to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Mater Dei 33, Santa Margarita 10. 11:05
THIRD QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN MATER DEI! Dailon Clanton with 18-yard touchdown to Gavin Honore. Mater Dei 26, Santa Margarita 10. 4:10 3Q.
FIELD GOAL MATER DEI! Monarchs take a 19-10 lead midway through the 3Q.
SECOND QUARTER
SANTA MARGARITA FIELD GOAL: The Eagles close to inside a touchdown. 5:00 2Q. Mater Dei 16, Santa Margarita 10.
FIRST QUARTER
DAVISON STRIKES AGAIN FOR MATER DEI! Davison breaks free again for a 26-yard run. 2-point conversion good. Mater Dei 16, Santa Margarita 7.
DAVISON STRIKES! The 4-star running back for Mater Dei breaks loose for a 64-yard touchdown. 2-point conversion good on Shaun Scott run. Mater Dei 8, Santa Margarita 7. 5:00 1Q.
TOUCHDOWN SANTA MARGARITA: The Eagles strike first. Eagles 7, Mater Dei 0. QB John Gazzaniga 2-yard run.