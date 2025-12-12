High School

Live update: CIF State championships, St. Mary's-Stockton vs. Bakersfield Christian

First meeting between the two longstanding outstanding programs from the Sac-Joaquin and Central sections.

Mitch Stephens

St. Mary's senior and UCLA commit Kenneth Moore III (3) leads the Rams into the CIF State Division 2-AA game. Moore has 56 catches, 858 yards and 10 touchdowns heading into the game.
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Welcome to the 2025 CIF State Championships from Saddleback College.

The first game Friday from Saddleback is a tilt between Sac-Joaquin Section blue blood St. Mary's-Stockton and longtime coach Terry Franks. He's anxious to get the Rams' first state victory after two defeats.

He faces a Bakersfield Christian program, out of the Central Section, that has won one of three state finals.

See all the particulars below heading in and below that will be the live updates throughout the game.

Section: St. Mary’s (Sac-Joaquin Section), Bakersfield Christian (Central)
State record: St. Mary’s 0-2, Bakersfield Christian 1-2
Win streaks: St. Mary’s 9, Bakersfield Christian 13
Famous alums: SM — Chelsea Gray (WNBA), Eric Williams (NFL), Gabe Vincent (NBA), Von Hayes (MLB); BC — Derek Carr (NFL), Benjamin Yurosek (NFL), David Carr (coached at BC).  


Top players: SM — WR Kenneth Moore III (UCLA signee, 56 catches, 858 yards, 10 TDs), WR Ivan Huerta (68, 1,175, 12), QB Jaden Galvan (169-292, 2,773 yards, 29 TDs), RB Diego Hernandez (198, 1,318, 23). BC — WR Michael Smith (50 catches, 1,218 yards, 24.4 average, 16 touchdowns), DE-FB Arnez Lee (23 sacks, 80 tackles, RB Darriyon Page (170, 1,035, 10 TDs), QB Lincoln Adame (2,568 yards, 24 TDs). 

4 p.m. — Division 2-AA, St. Mary’s-Stockton (12-2) vs. Bakersfield Christian (13-0)

FIRST QUARTER

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984.

