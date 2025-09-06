Live updates: Mission Viejo vs. Folsom in QB showdown between Luke Fahey, Ryder Lyons
Two of California’s premier programs collide this weekend when Mission Viejo hosts Folsom in a marquee clash highlighted by the state's best quarterbacks in Luke Fahey and Ryder Lyons.
Fahey is one of the better stories in SoCal when it comes to a product that trusted the process. He split time with another QB as a junior yet still earned a big-time scholarship to Ohio State after throwing for 1,638 yards and 17 TDs and no interceptions in 2024.
Lyons is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. As a junior, Lyons completed 68.1% of passes for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns with just six interceptions. A 5-star recruit ranked fifth in his class at QB, he also ran for 585 yards and 14 more TDs. Lyons committed to BYU in June out of at least 33 offers.
Lyons recently signed an NIL deal with Under Armour.
Mission Viejo and Folsom are both 2-0 coming into Friday night's titlt.
UNDERLINING STORYLINE
In jest, the high school football community in California will have its eye on the result of this game, and here's why: Folsom is widely known as Northern California's best team. Mission Viejo, though a Top 5 team in Southern California in its own right, is not as good as St. John Bosco or Mater Dei (if history is any indicator).
That said, with the likelihood of Mater Dei or St. John Bosco being SoCal's representative in the CIF State Open Division championship game in December, how can the football community get excited for a potential matchup with Folsom in that final if the Bulldogs can't even beat Mission Viejo?
LIVE UPDATES FOR MISSION VIEJO-FOLSOM
1ST QUARTER
Kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: