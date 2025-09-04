With new Under Armour NIL partnership signed, Ryder Lyons preps for Mission Viejo
Folsom High School senior Ryder Lyons appears to be everywhere.
On the field and off.
A day before heading into his team's biggest regular-season game of the year — a national showdown at Mission Viejo — the 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback announced on social medial he has signed a NIL deal with American sportswear giant Under Armour.
A high school kid announcing professional contracts is a whole new frontier. But Lyons covers a lot of ground.
He's reportedly is the youngest member of the Baltimore-based company's team that includes the NFL's No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft, Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), top NFL receivers Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) and other famous professional athletes such as Stephen Curry, Bryce Harper and Kelsey Plum.
Breaking new ground is nothing new on all fronts for Lyons, who definitely hasn't let any business deals negatively effect his play on the field.
875 YARDS, 12 TOUCHDOWNS, 2 GAMES
Despite nursing a leg injury that almost required him coming out oof the team's first two wins, 51-13 over Grant and 56-42 past Serra.
In a nationally televised game against Grant on Aug. 23, Lyons was noticiably limping several times but still managed to complete 32 of 38 for 408 yards and four touchdowns.
Last week at Serra, he was 24 of 37 for 389 yards and four scores and he rushed 13 times for 67 yards and three more touchdowns, including a go ahead 10-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter. Coach Paul Doherty called timeout before the score and planned to take out his star QB, but was talked out of it.
LEADING, FOLLOWERS
Lyons then scored easily to go up 42-39. Serra immediately tied the game on a field goal before the dual threat star needed just three plays to go the length of the field, capped with a 52-yard TD to Jameson Powell with 2:12 remaining, the third time he and the Ole Miss-bound receiver hooked up for scores.
In 31 career games, Lyons has completed 526 of 766 passes (69%) for 7,386 yards and 92 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,616 yards and 42 more scores.
He's the No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2026 in California by 247Sports.
He also has more than 2 million followers on Instagram and nearly 300,000 on TikiTok. He announced his college commitment to BYU live on "The Pat McAfee Show" and is featured in a 2 hour and 21 minute documentary on YouTube.
Quite simply, Lyons is everywhere.
FRIDAY VS. MISSION VIEJO
He hopes to be everywhere on 7 p.m. Friday when the Bulldogs take on the Diablos in the first meeting ever between the 2-0 squads.
Mission Viejo, led by its own dynamic quarterback in Ohio State bound Luke Fahey, is ranked 15th nationally by High School On SI, and No. 3 in California, while Folsom is No. 5 in the state and on the bubble nationally.
Lyons will be facing a defense that features Washington bound cornerback Jeron Jones, DL JD Hill (six offers, including San Diego State) and 6-2, 215-pound LB Brady Bowman. The Diablos gave up less than 300 yards in a 7-3 win over Santa Margarita and less than 200 in a 58-14 win over St. Paul, when Fahey was 23 of 26 for 375 yards and four touchdowns.
Lyons has some history in Mission Viejo. He connected with Powell for last-minute touchdown in a 20-14 victory over St. Bonaventure for the state Division 1-A championship in 2023. That game was played at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.