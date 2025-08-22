High School

Live Updates: No. 13 JSerra Catholic vs. No. 6 Sierra Canyon in California High School Opener

Two Cali powers kick off the 2025 high school football season on Friday

Levi Payton

Sierra Canyon's Havon Finney is one of California's top cornerbacks in 2026, heading to LSU.
Sierra Canyon's Havon Finney is one of California's top cornerbacks in 2026, heading to LSU. / Samuel Mawanda

Two of California’s top high school football programs meet Friday night when No. 13 JSerra Catholic hosts No. 6 Sierra Canyon to open the 2025 season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).

Sierra Canyon finished 8-4 last year in the CIF Southern Section’s Division 1, rallying late with six wins in its final seven games. The Trailblazers return key playmakers in receiver Massiah Mingo (614 yards, four TDs) and junior Jaxen Stokes, who added 348 receiving yards, 542 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, senior Ronan Zamorano anchored the unit with 113 tackles, while Mikhal Johnson (16 tackles for loss), Myles Baker and Richard Wesley (nine sacks) bring pressure up front. Senior Jonah Nadley added 7.5 sacks, giving Sierra Canyon one of the most disruptive defensive lines in the section. In the secondary, Madden Riordan (10 interceptions) and Havon Finney Jr. (four picks) highlight a deep group of playmakers.

One of the top EDGE recruits in the county, Wesley is a five-star who is committed to Texas. Finney is a four-star senior cornerback headed to LSU, Riordan (a three-star senior) and Myles Baker (four-star junior) are both safeties bound for USC and Stokes is a three-star junior running back with multiple Power Four offers.

Loaded all over the field, Sierra Canyon also flexes four-star recruits Brandon Lockhart (CB, sr., USC), Kasi Currie (DL, jr., multiple Power Four offers), Lance Ciechanowski (OT, soph. multiple Power Four offers) and three-star prospects Ja’Myron Baker (senior, USC), Faruq Muhammad (S, jr., multiple offers) and Jerod Terry (ATH, sr., Sacramento State).

JSerra Catholic went 6-5 in 2024, starting 5-0 before fading down the stretch. Junior quarterback Ryan Hopkins passed for 1,111 yards with 13 touchdowns against five interceptions and added 483 rushing yards and eight scores. The Lions’ defense is led by Sawyer Thomson, who had four interceptions.

The Lions also boast three-star senior offensive tackle Josh Haney, who is committed to Fresno State, and junior wide receiver Clark Cokley, who holds offers from San Diego State, Syracuse, Colorado State and Sacramento State, respectively.

The matchup is a rematch of last season’s opener, when JSerra stunned Sierra Canyon 35-7.

Fans can check back often once the game begins for live scoring, highlights and other updates in the expandable space at the bottom of this page.

Live Updates: No. 13 JSerra Catholic vs. No. 6 Sierra Canyon

Teams

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FINAL

JSerra Catholic

Sierra Canyon

Live Updates

Pregame

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.

Recommended Articles

manual

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

Home/California