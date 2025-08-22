Live Updates: No. 13 JSerra Catholic vs. No. 6 Sierra Canyon in California High School Opener
Two of California’s top high school football programs meet Friday night when No. 13 JSerra Catholic hosts No. 6 Sierra Canyon to open the 2025 season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).
Sierra Canyon finished 8-4 last year in the CIF Southern Section’s Division 1, rallying late with six wins in its final seven games. The Trailblazers return key playmakers in receiver Massiah Mingo (614 yards, four TDs) and junior Jaxen Stokes, who added 348 receiving yards, 542 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, senior Ronan Zamorano anchored the unit with 113 tackles, while Mikhal Johnson (16 tackles for loss), Myles Baker and Richard Wesley (nine sacks) bring pressure up front. Senior Jonah Nadley added 7.5 sacks, giving Sierra Canyon one of the most disruptive defensive lines in the section. In the secondary, Madden Riordan (10 interceptions) and Havon Finney Jr. (four picks) highlight a deep group of playmakers.
One of the top EDGE recruits in the county, Wesley is a five-star who is committed to Texas. Finney is a four-star senior cornerback headed to LSU, Riordan (a three-star senior) and Myles Baker (four-star junior) are both safeties bound for USC and Stokes is a three-star junior running back with multiple Power Four offers.
Loaded all over the field, Sierra Canyon also flexes four-star recruits Brandon Lockhart (CB, sr., USC), Kasi Currie (DL, jr., multiple Power Four offers), Lance Ciechanowski (OT, soph. multiple Power Four offers) and three-star prospects Ja’Myron Baker (senior, USC), Faruq Muhammad (S, jr., multiple offers) and Jerod Terry (ATH, sr., Sacramento State).
JSerra Catholic went 6-5 in 2024, starting 5-0 before fading down the stretch. Junior quarterback Ryan Hopkins passed for 1,111 yards with 13 touchdowns against five interceptions and added 483 rushing yards and eight scores. The Lions’ defense is led by Sawyer Thomson, who had four interceptions.
The Lions also boast three-star senior offensive tackle Josh Haney, who is committed to Fresno State, and junior wide receiver Clark Cokley, who holds offers from San Diego State, Syracuse, Colorado State and Sacramento State, respectively.
The matchup is a rematch of last season’s opener, when JSerra stunned Sierra Canyon 35-7.
Fans can check back often once the game begins for live scoring, highlights and other updates in the expandable space at the bottom of this page.
Live Updates: No. 13 JSerra Catholic vs. No. 6 Sierra Canyon
Teams
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FINAL
JSerra Catholic
Sierra Canyon
Live Updates
Pregame
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.