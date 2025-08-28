Live Updates: No. 8 Corona Centennial vs. No. 16 Santa Margarita in California High School Football Showdown
No. 8 Centennial (Corona, CA) will host No. 16 Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) in a highly anticipated non-league matchup on Friday night.
Centennial (1-0) opened the season with a commanding 42–14 victory over Anaheim Servite. Senior quarterback Dominick Catalano led the offense, completing 24 of 38 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 43 yards. Senior wide receiver Keawe Browne was a standout, hauling in four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Zander Lewis contributed 86 rushing yards on 14 carries, while sophomore Malaki Davis showcased his versatility with three total touchdowns—two rushing and one receiving. Defensively, junior Jaden Walk-Green recorded 13 tackles, and junior Augus Saunders added an interception.
Santa Margarita (0-1) is coming off a 7–3 loss to Mission Viejo. Senior quarterback Trace Johnson completed 20 of 29 passes for 205 yards in the game. Sophomore running back Jaion Smith led the ground attack with 56 yards on 19 carries, while freshman Adrian Petero added 38 yards on eight attempts. The receiving corps was led by junior tight end Luke Gazzaniga, who had five receptions for 67 yards, and senior wide receiver Trent Mosley, who added 52 yards on seven catches. Defensively, senior Dash Fifita and sophomore Ca'ron Williams each recorded six tackles, and seniors Vai Manutai and Leki Holani each had a sack. Senior kicker Tyler Wiegand accounted for the team's only points with a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.
This matchup features two teams with high expectations for the season. Centennial aims to continue its strong start, while Santa Margarita looks to rebound from its season opener. The game will be a test of Centennial's high-powered offense against Santa Margarita's resilient defense.
Be sure to follow this page and refresh it often for live scoring, updates, big plays and highlights from Thursday's showdown in the expandable space below.
