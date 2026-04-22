Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to snap a four-game skid on Wednesday afternoon in their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Angels ace Jose Soriano (0.28 ERA) has a chance to build on an insane start to the season, and L.A. is 5-0 in his starts to this point. The Jays will counter with veteran lefty Eric Lauer, who has a 7.13 ERA in the 2026 campaign.

Los Angeles has fallen under .500 by losing the opening games of this series, but the Jays (4-7 on the road) have not found the form that led them to the World Series in 2025.

Can L.A. avoid a sweep and take the final game of this three-game set?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Wednesday’s matinee matchup.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-163)

Angels -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: +129

Angels: -156

Total

8 (Over -112/Under -108)

Blue Jays vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Eric Lauer (1-3, 7.13 ERA)

Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (5-0, 0.28 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 3:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet One, FanDuel Sports Network West

Blue Jays record: 10-13

Angels record: 11-14

Blue Jays vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Soriano UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+108)

I’m going all-in on Soriano in this game, as he’s allowed just one earned run in the 2026 season. The right-hander has given up just 11 hits in 32.2 innings of work this season, and now he takes on a Blue Jays team that is just 24th in runs scored and 19th in OPS.

Soriano has hit the line in all five of his starts, and since I’m taking the Angels to win – more on that below – why not bet on him throwing another gem? The Jays are averaging just 3.82 runs per game on the road this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Soriano keeps them in check on Wednesday afternoon.

The Angels righty ranks in the 82nd percentile in expected ERA and the 86th percentile in opponent expected batting average in 2026.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column why the Angels are worth a look as home favorites:

The Los Angeles Angels have dropped four games in a row, but I’m buying them as home favorites in their series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays have Eric Lauer on the mound in this matchup, and he enters this start with a 7.13 ERA and some concerning advanced numbers. Lauer ranks in the 37th percentile in expected ERA and barrel percentage, and he struggles to keep the ball on the ground (10th percentile in ground ball percentage).

That could be an issue against an Angels team that is 10th in MLB in OPS and No. 2 in home runs so far in the 2026 season. The Jays are just 1-3 in Lauer’s starts, and they’re still just 4-7 on the road despite winning the first two games of this series.

Meanwhile, Angels starter Jose Soriano has been lights out in the 2026 season. Soriano has a 0.28 ERA in five starts (the Angels have won all of them), giving up just 11 hits and 13 walks in 32.2 innings of work.

He ranks in the 81st percentile or better in expected ERA, expected batting average against, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, hard-hit percentage and ground-ball percentage.

There is a massive advantage on the mound for the Angels, and I expect them to snap their losing streak in this series finale.

Pick: Angels Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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