2026 Mississippi High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - April 24

The 2026 Mississippi high school baseball playoffs begin with Round 1 action getting underway on April 17, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

April 24 marks the beginning of the state tournament for Classes 5A-7A, while MHSAA Classes 1A-4A will play their second-round games this week.

The 2026 MHSAA state championships will be played at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi, which serves as the home of the Mississippi Braves.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Mississippi High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MHSAA) - April 24, 2026

MHSAA Class 1A Tournament Dates:

April 17 : First Round

: First Round April 24 : Second Round

: Second Round May 1 : Third Round

: Third Round May 7 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 19: Championship Round

MHSAA Class 2A Tournament Dates:

April 17 : First Round

: First Round April 24 : Second Round

: Second Round May 1 : Third Round

: Third Round May 7 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 19: Championship Round

MHSAA Class 3A Tournament Dates:

April 17 : First Round

: First Round April 24 : Second Round

: Second Round May 1 : Third Round

: Third Round May 7 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 19: Championship Round

MHSAA Class 4A Tournament Dates:

April 17 : First Round

: First Round April 24 : Second Round

: Second Round May 1 : Third Round

: Third Round May 7 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 19: Championship Round

MHSAA Class 5A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 19: Championship Round

MHSAA Class 6A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 19: Championship Round

MHSAA Class 7A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 19: Championship Round

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