2026 Mississippi High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - April 24
The 2026 Mississippi high school baseball playoffs begin with Round 1 action getting underway on April 17, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
April 24 marks the beginning of the state tournament for Classes 5A-7A, while MHSAA Classes 1A-4A will play their second-round games this week.
The 2026 MHSAA state championships will be played at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi, which serves as the home of the Mississippi Braves.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Mississippi High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MHSAA) - April 24, 2026
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 1A Baseball Championship
MHSAA Class 1A Tournament Dates:
- April 17: First Round
- April 24: Second Round
- May 1: Third Round
- May 7: Semi-Final Round
- May 19: Championship Round
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 2A Baseball Championship
MHSAA Class 2A Tournament Dates:
- April 17: First Round
- April 24: Second Round
- May 1: Third Round
- May 7: Semi-Final Round
- May 19: Championship Round
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 3A Baseball Championship
MHSAA Class 3A Tournament Dates:
- April 17: First Round
- April 24: Second Round
- May 1: Third Round
- May 7: Semi-Final Round
- May 19: Championship Round
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 4A Baseball Championship
MHSAA Class 4A Tournament Dates:
- April 17: First Round
- April 24: Second Round
- May 1: Third Round
- May 7: Semi-Final Round
- May 19: Championship Round
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 5A Baseball Championship
MHSAA Class 5A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Semi-Final Round
- May 19: Championship Round
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 6A Baseball Championship
MHSAA Class 6A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Semi-Final Round
- May 19: Championship Round
2026 Mississippi (MHSAA) Class 7A Baseball Championship
MHSAA Class 7A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Semi-Final Round
- May 19: Championship Round
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.