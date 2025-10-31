Looking Back at The Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco Rivalry with Former Players and Parents
When you think about the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco rivalry in Southern California, you think about legacy. There is so much history behind these two programs and when this matchup happens you know its going to be legendary.
Many incredible stories have happened during these meet ups and one always thinks about what will happen next. Both programs built on brotherhood and playing football at the highest level, have produced quite a bit of D1 college and NFL talent throughout the years. As we prepared for this year's showdown, we asked some former players and parents for their favorite memories from high school football's favorite rivalry.
Caleb Sanchez, Former St. John Bosco Standout Quarterback Class of 2024
"I think the best part about playing Mater Dei is the electric atmosphere that we got to play in. It was one of the few games that was guaranteed to sell out and hearing the crowd and feeding off of them is awesome. Obviously Mater Dei is always one of the top teams in the nation and while I was there they were always the guys to beat because they were so dominant. It was intimidating at first, but I remembered that they were human, just like us, and that they bleed and feel pain just the same as way did, and remembering that helped ease my mind going in and even while I was playing them. They were awesome times for sure."
Big Dave Uiagalelei, Father and St. John Bosco Legends DJ and Matayo
"That rivalry was the biggest in the country, why you might ask? Because all that was at stake for every kid playing , It was #1 vs #2 team in the country, 70 + athletes with Division 1 offers combined. The winner takes home not just the state championship, but the mythical National Championship. Having my sons part of that rivalry was the reason why we came to Bosco. I wanted my kids to be challenged and compete at the highest level of High School Football. Nothing was bigger or better than the Bosco and Mater Dei rivalry. Especially to say both of my kids DJ and Matayo left with a total of 4 CIF/STATE Championships and 3 National Championships!"
Darion Green-Warren, Former Class of 2020 Mater Dei Cornerback and Shark Gang Member
"My favorite play is when I forced a fumble in 2018 the first game we played them in the regular season in the start of the third quarter. My favorite memory is when we got our revenge in 2018 winning the CIF Southern Section Championship."
Logan Loya, Former Class of 2020 St. John Bosco Standout Wide Receiver
"One of my best memories was our comeback in the championship against them, we were down like 25 points and came back."
Tonight it all goes down at Panish Family Stadium. Make sure to watch live on the NFHS Network.