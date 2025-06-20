Los Angeles basketball coach leaves one school for another in surprise announcement
There might not be a high school basketball coach in Southern California more respected among his peers more than Ryan Coleman.
He checks all the boxes. He develops. He connects. He cares. He wins.
He's embarking on a new journey.
The longtime boys and girls basketball coach at Shalhevet in Los Angeles is leaving to be the new boys basketball coach at Milken Community, another Jewish school located in Los Angeles less than 12 miles away.
"I am so grateful for all of the memories that I have been able to share with the Shalhevet community for the past 12 years. However, I am ready for a new challenge. Milken Community is a sleeping giant, and I am ecstatic to be a part of their imminent growth," Coleman said.
Coleman was a combined 335-136 at Shalhevet, going 227-94 with the boys and 108-42 with the girls. Coleman led the boys to 10 league championships, the CIF finals in 2017 (where they ironically lost to Milken in the Division 4A final) and a CIF State Division 3A SoCal regional final in 2021.
As the girls' coach, Coleman led Shalhevet to six league titles in six seasons and back-to-back CIF State finals appearances in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, the Firehawks fell short in the Division V final before winning the school's first state crown in 2023 in Division IV with an avenging victory over San Domenico, which won the 2022 matchup.
Milken went 12-9 overall last season and has one CIF Southern Section title in program history under legendary coach Mike Whiting, who claimed the CIF plaque in 2017 in Division 4A.
Coleman has a son named Grayson that will be a standout junior at Calabasas High this upcoming 2025-26 season. Coleman likes it to be known that he is 2-0 when coaching against his son.
