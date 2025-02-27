High School

Los Angeles City Section 2025 boys, girls high school basketball championship schedule, ticket info

The City Section basketball championships are set for Friday and Saturday. Check out the schedule and ticket information.

Tarek Fattal

Palisades boys basketball coach Jeff Bryant talks to his team in the locker room.
Palisades boys basketball coach Jeff Bryant talks to his team in the locker room. / Donn Parris

The Los Angeles City Section has announced the dates and times for the basketball championships.

All finals will be played on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1 at LA Southwest College and Pasadena City College, respectively.

The headliner is the boys Open Division final between No. 1 Chatsworth and No. 2 Westchester on Friday night at LA Southwest College at 8 p.m.

McDonald's All-American Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth will face off with Westchester 5-star junior Tajh Ariza in a battle of NBA sons. (MORE ON ARENAS VS. ARIZA)

FINALS SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, FEB. 28 - LA SOUTHWEST COLLEGE

($5 parking in Lot B)

3:30PM: Harbor Teacher vs. Sylmar, DIII (GIRLS)

5:30PM: Banning vs. San Fernando, DII (GIRLS)

8PM: Chatsworth vs. Westchester, OPEN (BOYS)

IMPORTANT: After the first two games, the gym will be cleared for the boys Open Division final at 8 p.m. Ticket holders for the 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. game will not permit you to the 8 p.m. game.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1 - PASADENA CITY COLLEGE

($2.00 parking in Lots 3, 4, 5)

10AM: TEAMS TBD (BRACKET), DIII (BOYS)

12PM: TEAMS TBD (BRACKET), DII (BOYS)

2PM: Verdugo Hills vs. Washington, DI (GIRLS)

4PM: TEAMS TBD (BRACKET), DI (BOYS)

6PM: Hamilton vs. Westchester, OPEN (GIRLS)

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California