Los Angeles City Section 2025 boys, girls high school basketball championship schedule, ticket info
The Los Angeles City Section has announced the dates and times for the basketball championships.
All finals will be played on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1 at LA Southwest College and Pasadena City College, respectively.
The headliner is the boys Open Division final between No. 1 Chatsworth and No. 2 Westchester on Friday night at LA Southwest College at 8 p.m.
McDonald's All-American Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth will face off with Westchester 5-star junior Tajh Ariza in a battle of NBA sons. (MORE ON ARENAS VS. ARIZA)
FINALS SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, FEB. 28 - LA SOUTHWEST COLLEGE
($5 parking in Lot B)
3:30PM: Harbor Teacher vs. Sylmar, DIII (GIRLS)
5:30PM: Banning vs. San Fernando, DII (GIRLS)
8PM: Chatsworth vs. Westchester, OPEN (BOYS)
IMPORTANT: After the first two games, the gym will be cleared for the boys Open Division final at 8 p.m. Ticket holders for the 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. game will not permit you to the 8 p.m. game.
SATURDAY, MARCH 1 - PASADENA CITY COLLEGE
($2.00 parking in Lots 3, 4, 5)
10AM: TEAMS TBD (BRACKET), DIII (BOYS)
12PM: TEAMS TBD (BRACKET), DII (BOYS)
2PM: Verdugo Hills vs. Washington, DI (GIRLS)
4PM: TEAMS TBD (BRACKET), DI (BOYS)
6PM: Hamilton vs. Westchester, OPEN (GIRLS)
