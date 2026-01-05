Los Angeles City Section reveals All-City 2025 football awards, teams
The Los Angeles City Section, which serves the Los Angeles Unified School District high school athletics, announced its All-City football teams and awards from the 2025 season Monday.
The City Section isn't known for its juggernaut football programs or athletes, but it's arguable the richest high school sports association in America when it comes to all-time athletes that competed in the section many moons ago.
Names like John Elway, Anthony Davis, and Warren Moon come to mind ...
There might not be athletes of that elk on this list, but being named All-City is an honor, nonetheless.
CITY CHAMPIONS IN 2025
Open Division: Carson 36, Crenshaw 0
Division I: South Gate 63, Marquez 58
Division II: San Fernando 21, Cleveland 14
Division III: Santee 35, Hawkins 6
ALL-CITY OPEN DIVISION 2025 AWARDS
Most Valuable Player: QB, Chris Fields III, Carson, JR
Offensive Player of the Year: WR, Demare Dezeurn, Palisades, JR
Defensive Player of the Year: LB, Deandre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw, JR
Offensive Lineman of the Year: David Medina, San Pedro, JR
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kingston Sula, Carson, SO
Coach of the Year: Terrence Whitehead, Crenshaw
ALL-CITY OPEN DIVISION TEAM
(Position, name, school, year)
RB: Braylen Morgan, Birmingham, JR
OL: Brian Tolo, Carson, SR
RB: Ceasar Reyes, Garfield, JR
OL: Christopher August Jones, Garfield, JR
OL: Christopher Rodriguez, Garfield, SR
DL: Chuck Perez, Garfield, SR
DL: Cornell Allen, Crenshaw, SR
WR: Craig Walker, Carson, SR
LB: Curmon Williams, Carson, SR
DB: Damico Martin, King Drew, JR
QB: Danniel Flowers, Crenshaw, JR
K: Dante Diloretto, Birmingham, JR
DB: Darren Panton, Carson, JR
WR: Deance’ Lewis, Crenshaw, SR
DB: Derrick Johnson, San Pedro, SR
QB: Diego Montes, Kennedy, SR
WR: Elias Redlew, San Pedro, SR
LB: Enzo Allen, Palisades, JR
RB: Eric Myers, Carson, JR
DL: Festus Nnadi, King Drew, JR
WR: Giovanni Gaut, King Drew, JR
RB: Harrison Carter, Palisades, SR
OL: Hunter Kizzee, Palisades, JR
QB: Jack Thomas, Palisades, SR
LB: Jacob DaSilva, Kennedy, SR
DL: James Montes, Kennedy, SR
LB: Javier Vargas, Garfield, JR
WR: Jaxon Brown, San Pedro, JR
WR: Jayden Mitchell, King Drew, JR
LB: Jesse Mancilla, Birmingham, SR
WR: Jimmy Renteria, Birmingham, SR
OL: Jonathan Rivera, Birmingham, SR
LB: Josh Jones, Crenshaw, JR
DL: Kaylen Capers, San Pedro, SO
DL: Kenneth Webb, King Drew, SO
OL: Kevin Gatewood, Kennedy, SR
DL: Kevin Hawkins, Birmingham, SR
DB: Kyion Rattler, Crenshaw, JR
OL: Lazaro Barajas, Kennedy, SR
OL: Liam Hudson, Palisades, SR
WR: Malachi Ross, Palisades, JR
DB: Michael O'Dell, Carson, JR
WR: Nate Williams, Carson, JR
DL: Nehemiah Gaither, San Pedro, JR
OL: Oziel Duenas, Garfield, SR
OL: Pablo Granados, Birmingham, JR
WR: Paul Turner, Birmingham, JR
LB: Peace Gbewore, King Drew, SR
LB: Preston Leomiti, Carson, JR
OL: Quincy Couch, San Pedro, SR
DL: Raylen Worthen, Birmingham, JR
DB: Roger Shackelford, Crenshaw, SR
LB: Samuel Richard, King Drew, JR
QB: Seth Solorio, San Pedro, JR
DB: Tavion Talbert, Palisades, SR
DB: Terry Henderson, Crenshaw, SR
P: Vin Salas, Garfield, SR
DL: Xavier Allen, Carson, SR
DB: Zach Brock, Carson, JR
RB: Zastice Jauregui, Garfield, SR
DL: Zeven Davis, Crenshaw, SR
ALL-CITY DIVISION I 2025 AWARDS
Most Valuable Player: WR, Nicolas Fonseca, South Gate, JR
Offensive Player of the Year: TE, Elyjah Staples, Marquez, JR
Defensive Player of the Year: Levi Loop, Dorsey, JR (Linebacker)
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Leshawn Jackson, SR
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Edward Castro, South Gate, SR
Coach of the Year: Cisco Saldana, South Gate
ALL-CITY DIVISION I TEAM
WR: Aaron Minter, Venice, JR
QB: Albert Cardenas, Franklin, SR
DB: Alejandro Cervantes, Lincoln, SR
RB: Alonzo Ruiz, Banning, JR
WR: Andres Pereda, Lincoln, SR
QB: Angelo Gutierrez Molina, Marquez, JR
DB: Anthony Ford, Marquez, SR
WR: Branden Ruffalo, Clark/Eagle Rock, SR
OL: Brandon Giron, South Gate, SR
OL: Bryce Guidry, Venice, JR
DL: Caleb Morris, Gardena, SR
QB: Carlos Herrera, Van Nuys, SR
WR: Charles Pittman, Bell, JR
DB: Danny Reyes, Bell, SR
DB: Dawan Scott, Westchester, SR
RB: Dean Rosales, Granada Hills, SR
LB: Dominik Robledo, Lincoln, SR
DB: Donte Ross, Venice, SR
DL: Draysean Mixon, Dorsey, SO
QB: Elijah McDaniels, Dorsey, SO
OL: Erick Hernandez, Banning, SR
WR: Erik Koron, Taft, SR
OL: Ernesto Gomez, Van Nuys, SR
WR: Euphanie Lewis, South Gate, JR
OL: Ezra Epifano, Franklin, JR
RB: Gilberto Cisneros, Marquez, SR
LB: Hector Gonzalez, Van Nuys, JR
DL: Hector Lopez, Venice, JR
DL: Horacio Barcos, Marquez, SR
OL: Jacob Preciado, Eagle Rock, SR
K: Jayden Sanchez, Marquez, SR
WR: Jayden Steele, Franklin, SR
WR: Jonathan Ramirez, Marquez, SR
DL: Jonathan Sharp, Venice, SR
RB: Joshua Aaron, Venice, SR
DB: Joshua Navarro, South Gate, SR
DL: Jusawn Davis, Granada Hills, SR
WR: Kennedy Cleveland, Franklin, SR
DB: Kentrel Holley, Dorsey, SR
ATH: Kevin Martinez, Gardena, SR
DL: Kingston Finley, Dorsey, SR
WR: Kristian Leslie, Hamilton, JR
LB: Leo Ramirez, South Gate, SR
QB: Liam Pasten, Eagle Rock, SR
P: Luis Giron, Van Nuys, SR
LB: Maddox Phung, South Gate, SR
RB: Mahkia McCluster, Dorsey, SR
RB: Marcus Juan, Marquez, SR
LB: Mario Flores, Marquez, SR
LB: Matthew Farias, Granada Hills, JR
DL: Mauricio Ortiz Jr., Banning, JR
RB: Melion Busano, Eagle Rock, SR
DL: Micah Butler, Hamilton, JR
QB: Michael Gonzalez, South Gate, JR
QB: Nathan Swinson, Taft, SR
DB: Nathen Grebb, Banning, SR
WR: Nicholas Quintanilla, South Gate, SR
LB: Nicholas Stratman, Venice, SR
OL: Ronald Munoz, Marquez, JR
DB: Samuel Villagrana, Van Nuys, SR
DB: Shane Bogacz, El Camino Real, SR
ATH: Stafon Johnson Jr., Dorsey, SR
LB: Takia Campbell, El Camino Real, SR
QB: Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton, FR
LB: Ty Perlas, Eagle Rock, SR
OL: Victor Andrade, Bell, SR
DL: Wayne Harrington, Eagle Rock, SR
WR: Wesley Parvizi, Taft, SR
LB: William Sizemore, Van Nuys, SR
CITY SECTION DIVISION II AWARDS, TEAM
CITY SECTION DIVISION III AWARDS, TEAM
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: