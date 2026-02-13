California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
There are 290 games scheduled across California on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as La Mirada takes on St. John Bosco, and Corona Centennial hosts Etiwanda.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 13
With three games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball playoffs roll on.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 32 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Valley Christian vs Archbishop Riordan at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 43 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday. The first game, Summit Charter Collegiate Academy vs Immanuel Christian, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, West vs Tracy, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 21 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Dougherty Valley vs De La Salle. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 46 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Ponderosa vs Inderkum at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 25 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by San Marcos vs Mission Hills at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - February, February 13
There are 77 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Westlake vs Mater Dei at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
