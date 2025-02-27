Los Angeles father-son high school basketball duo will play for City championship
GRANADA HILLS, CALIFORNIA — Joe Wyatt was a standout basketball player for Granada Hills Kennedy High in the early 1990s. He was known for big scoring games — 30, 40 points on any given night. He went on to be an all-conference player at Boise State.
He's coaching his son, JD Wyatt, at Sun Valley Poly now, who's a big-time scorer himself — pouring in 28 points per game as a senior.
But one thing Joe never got to do in high school was play for an LA City Section title. But that's OK, he'll get to see JD play for one Saturday night against Grant High in the Division I final at Pasadena City College at 4 p.m.
JD scored a game-high 34 points, including 13 in the second quarter, to lead Sun Valley Poly to a 66-53 victory over Granada Hills Charter in the semifinals Wednesday night.
The father-son duo will lead Poly to the program's first City final appearance since 2019. The Parrots are seeking their first City title victory since 1999 when they won the Invitational division.
Quian Khawaja added 17 points in the win. Julius Washington led Granada Hills with 18 points in the loss.
Ironically, Joe and JD Wyatt won't be the only father-son duo in Saturday's Division I final. Grant coach Tarek Abdelsameia has a freshman son on the team, Elijah. Elijah doesn't play much, but the basketball bloodlines will be strong on Saturday at the Division I championship.
Grant defeated LA Jordan in the other Division I semifinal 64-62 thanks to a buzzer beater from AJ Berry. Champ Merrill led the Lancers with 29 points.
