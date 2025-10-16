High School

Los Angeles Metro and CIF High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Los Angeles metro and CIF schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 8

CJ Vafiadis

Santa Margarita QB
Santa Margarita QB / Photo: Joe Bergman

There are 216 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of California's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. John Bosco travels to face No. 4 Santa Margarita, and No. 6 Mater Dei hosts No. 11 Servite.

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are 33 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Rancho Cucamonga vs Ayala at 7:00 PM. The final game, Perris vs Moreno Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:

Artesia vs Cerritos

Ayala vs Rancho Cucamonga

Beckman vs Kennedy

Belmont vs Mendez

Bernstein vs Contreras

Brea Olinda vs Garden Grove

Buena Park vs Pacifica (GG)

Cajon vs Redlands East Valley

California Military Institute vs St. Jeanne de Lestonnac

Canyon/Anaheim vs Troy

Chino vs Los Altos

Chino Hills vs Etiwanda

Crescenta Valley vs Pasadena

Damien vs Upland

Elsinore vs West Valley

Etiwanda vs Chino Hills

Fairfax vs Venice

Glenn vs Pioneer

Golden Valley vs Valencia/Valencia

Hamilton vs Westchester

Hemet vs Valley View

Heritage vs Lakeside

Hesperia vs Serrano

Hollywood vs Roybal

Jurupa Valley vs La Sierra

Katella vs Woodbridge

Knight vs Lancaster

La Sierra vs Jurupa Valley

Lakeside vs Heritage

Liberty vs North, JW

Los Altos vs Chino

Moreno Valley vs Perris

Oak Hills vs Sultana

Orange Vista vs Vista del Lago

Paloma Valley vs Rancho Verde

Pasadena vs Crescenta Valley

Rancho Verde vs Paloma Valley

Rim of the World vs San Gorgonio

Serrano vs Hesperia

Tahquitz vs Temescal Canyon

View full LA Metro scoreboard

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 180 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Los Angeles, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Santa Margarita vs St. John Bosco at 7:00 PM. The final game, Locke vs Rancho Dominguez, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:

Adelanto vs Victor Valley

Agoura vs Fillmore

Alemany vs St. Francis

Alhambra vs Schurr

Aliso Niguel vs Laguna Beach

Alta Loma vs Diamond Ranch

Anaheim vs Santiago (GG)

Angelou vs Manual Arts

Antelope Valley vs Highland

Apple Valley vs Burroughs/Ridgecrest

Aquinas vs Heritage Christian

Arcadia vs Glendale

Arleta vs Verdugo Hills

Arlington vs Rancho Christian

Arroyo vs Gabrielino

Arroyo Valley vs Notre Dame/Riverside

Arrowhead Christian vs Maranatha

Azusa vs Ontario

Baldwin Park vs West Covina

Banning vs Carson

Banning vs Desert Hot Springs

Barstow vs Silverado

Bassett vs Duarte

Beaumont vs Yucaipa

Bell vs Legacy

Bell Gardens vs Montebello

Bellflower vs Compton Early College

Beverly Hills vs West Torrance

Big Bear vs Linfield Christian

Birmingham vs Taft

Bishop Amat vs Loyola

Bishop Diego vs Simi Valley

Bishop Montgomery vs St. Bernard

Bishop Union vs California City

Bloomington vs Rialto

Bolsa Grande vs Costa Mesa

Bonita vs Claremont

Boron vs Desert

Buena vs Oak Park

Burbank vs Hoover

Burroughs/Burbank vs Muir

Calabasas vs Santa Barbara

Calipatria vs Palo Verde Valley

Calvary Chapel (SA) vs Ocean View

Camarillo vs Pacifica/Oxnard

Canoga Park vs Kennedy

Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs Harvard-Westlake

Canyon Springs vs Citrus Hill

Canyon/Canyon vs Hart

Capistrano Valley vs Trabuco Hills

Capistrano Valley Christian vs Ontario Christian

Carpinteria vs Del Sol

Carter vs Fontana

Castaic vs West Ranch

Cathedral vs Paraclete

Centennial/Compton vs El Segundo

Centennial/Corona vs Murrieta Valley

Century vs Savanna

Chaffey vs Rowland

Chaminade vs Serra

Channel Islands vs Santa Clara

Chaparral vs Norco

Charter Oak vs Los Osos

Chatsworth vs Granada Hills Charter

Citrus Valley vs Redlands

Cleveland vs El Camino Real

Colton vs Kaiser

Colony vs Glendora

Corona vs Murrieta Mesa

Corona del Mar vs Villa Park

Covina vs Diamond Bar

Crean Lutheran vs La Habra

Crenshaw vs Fremont

Crespi vs Salesian

Culver City vs Leuzinger

Cypress vs Western

Dana Hills vs Fountain Valley

Desert Chapel vs San Jacinto Valley Academy

Desert Christian Academy vs Hamilton

Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Los Angeles

Dominguez vs La Mirada

Don Bosco Tech vs Mary Star of the Sea

Don Lugo vs Montclair

Dorsey vs King/Drew

Dos Pueblos vs Santa Paula

Downey vs Paramount

Dymally vs George Washington Prep

Eagle Rock vs Franklin

Eastside vs Quartz Hill

Edison vs Los Alamitos

Eisenhower vs Jurupa Hills

El Dorado vs Laguna Hills

El Modena vs Tustin

El Rancho vs Whittier

El Toro vs Irvine

Esperanza vs St. Margaret's

Estancia vs Los Amigos

Fallbrook vs Rancho Buena Vista

Firebaugh vs Lynwood

Foothill vs Huntington Beach

Fullerton vs Marina

Gahr vs Norwalk

Ganesha vs Workman

Gardena vs Narbonne

Garey vs La Puente

Garfield vs South Gate

George Washington Prep vs Maywood CES

Glendora vs Colony

Godinez Fundamental vs Magnolia

Grace vs Nordhoff

Grand Terrace vs Summit

Grant vs North Hollywood

Great Oak vs Santiago/Corona

Hawkins vs Jordan

Hemet vs Valley View

Highland vs Antelope Valley

Hueneme vs San Marcos

Indian Springs vs Miller

Inglewood vs Mira Costa

Jefferson vs Santee

JSerra Catholic vs Lutheran/Orange

Kaiser vs Colton

Kern Valley vs Rosamond

King vs Temecula Valley

La Canada vs Monrovia

La Puente vs Garey

La Quinta/Westminster vs Loara

La Salle vs St. Anthony

La Serna vs California

Lakewood vs Millikan

Lawndale vs Palos Verdes

Lincoln vs Wilson

Littlerock vs Palmdale

Locke vs Rancho Dominguez

Mountain View vs Rosemead

Needles vs White Pine

Newbury Park vs Westlake

Newport Harbor vs San Juan Hills

Nogales vs Wilson (HH)

North Torrance vs Peninsula

Northview vs San Dimas

Northwood vs Orange

Notre Dame (SO) vs Sierra Canyon

Nuview Bridge vs Vasquez

Oaks Christian vs St. Bonaventure

Oakmont vs St. Genevieve

Ontario Christian vs Capistrano Valley Christian

Oxnard vs Moorpark

Pacific vs San Bernardino

Palisades vs University

Paramount vs Downey

Patriot vs Rubidoux

Poly/Long Beach vs Wilson/Long Beach

Polytechnic vs Monroe

Pomona vs Sierra Vista

Portola vs University

Rancho Alamitos vs Santa Ana Valley

Rio Hondo Prep vs Viewpoint

Rio Mesa vs Thousand Oaks

Riverside Prep vs Trinity Classical Academy

Roosevelt vs South East

Roosevelt vs Vista Murrieta

Rosemead vs Mountain View

Royal vs Ventura

San Clemente vs Mission Viejo

San Dimas vs Northview

San Gabriel vs Mark Keppel

San Juan Hills vs Newport Harbor

San Marino vs South Pasadena

Santa Ana vs Sonora

Santa Margarita vs St. John Bosco

Santa Monica vs Redondo Union

Santa Paula vs Dos Pueblos

Santa Rosa Academy vs Silver Valley

Schurr vs Alhambra

Segerstrom vs Westminster

South El Monte vs Marshall

South Hills vs Walnut

South Torrance vs Torrance

Sotomayor vs Maywood CES

St. Genevieve vs Oakmont

St. Paul vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Sunny Hills vs Valencia/Placentia

Temecula Prep vs Webb

Tesoro vs Yorba Linda

Torres vs West Adams

Valley Christian/Cerritos vs Village Christian

Van Nuys vs Reseda

Verdugo Hills vs Arleta

Western Christian vs Whittier Christian

Yorba Linda vs Tesoro

View full LA Metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage From High School on SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California