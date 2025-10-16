Los Angeles Metro and CIF High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 216 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of California's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. John Bosco travels to face No. 4 Santa Margarita, and No. 6 Mater Dei hosts No. 11 Servite.
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 33 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Rancho Cucamonga vs Ayala at 7:00 PM. The final game, Perris vs Moreno Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:
Artesia vs Cerritos
Ayala vs Rancho Cucamonga
Beckman vs Kennedy
Belmont vs Mendez
Bernstein vs Contreras
Brea Olinda vs Garden Grove
Buena Park vs Pacifica (GG)
Cajon vs Redlands East Valley
California Military Institute vs St. Jeanne de Lestonnac
Canyon/Anaheim vs Troy
Chino vs Los Altos
Chino Hills vs Etiwanda
Crescenta Valley vs Pasadena
Damien vs Upland
Elsinore vs West Valley
Fairfax vs Venice
Glenn vs Pioneer
Golden Valley vs Valencia/Valencia
Hamilton vs Westchester
Hemet vs Valley View
Heritage vs Lakeside
Hesperia vs Serrano
Hollywood vs Roybal
Jurupa Valley vs La Sierra
Katella vs Woodbridge
Knight vs Lancaster
Liberty vs North, JW
Moreno Valley vs Perris
Oak Hills vs Sultana
Orange Vista vs Vista del Lago
Paloma Valley vs Rancho Verde
Rim of the World vs San Gorgonio
Tahquitz vs Temescal Canyon
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 180 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Los Angeles, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Santa Margarita vs St. John Bosco at 7:00 PM. The final game, Locke vs Rancho Dominguez, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:
Adelanto vs Victor Valley
Agoura vs Fillmore
Alemany vs St. Francis
Alhambra vs Schurr
Aliso Niguel vs Laguna Beach
Alta Loma vs Diamond Ranch
Anaheim vs Santiago (GG)
Angelou vs Manual Arts
Antelope Valley vs Highland
Apple Valley vs Burroughs/Ridgecrest
Aquinas vs Heritage Christian
Arcadia vs Glendale
Arleta vs Verdugo Hills
Arlington vs Rancho Christian
Arroyo vs Gabrielino
Arroyo Valley vs Notre Dame/Riverside
Arrowhead Christian vs Maranatha
Azusa vs Ontario
Baldwin Park vs West Covina
Banning vs Carson
Banning vs Desert Hot Springs
Barstow vs Silverado
Bassett vs Duarte
Beaumont vs Yucaipa
Bell vs Legacy
Bell Gardens vs Montebello
Bellflower vs Compton Early College
Beverly Hills vs West Torrance
Big Bear vs Linfield Christian
Birmingham vs Taft
Bishop Amat vs Loyola
Bishop Diego vs Simi Valley
Bishop Montgomery vs St. Bernard
Bishop Union vs California City
Bloomington vs Rialto
Bolsa Grande vs Costa Mesa
Bonita vs Claremont
Boron vs Desert
Buena vs Oak Park
Burbank vs Hoover
Burroughs/Burbank vs Muir
Calabasas vs Santa Barbara
Calipatria vs Palo Verde Valley
Calvary Chapel (SA) vs Ocean View
Camarillo vs Pacifica/Oxnard
Canoga Park vs Kennedy
Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs Harvard-Westlake
Canyon Springs vs Citrus Hill
Canyon/Canyon vs Hart
Capistrano Valley vs Trabuco Hills
Capistrano Valley Christian vs Ontario Christian
Carpinteria vs Del Sol
Carter vs Fontana
Castaic vs West Ranch
Cathedral vs Paraclete
Centennial/Compton vs El Segundo
Centennial/Corona vs Murrieta Valley
Century vs Savanna
Chaffey vs Rowland
Chaminade vs Serra
Channel Islands vs Santa Clara
Chaparral vs Norco
Charter Oak vs Los Osos
Chatsworth vs Granada Hills Charter
Citrus Valley vs Redlands
Cleveland vs El Camino Real
Colton vs Kaiser
Colony vs Glendora
Corona vs Murrieta Mesa
Corona del Mar vs Villa Park
Covina vs Diamond Bar
Crean Lutheran vs La Habra
Crenshaw vs Fremont
Crespi vs Salesian
Culver City vs Leuzinger
Cypress vs Western
Dana Hills vs Fountain Valley
Desert Chapel vs San Jacinto Valley Academy
Desert Christian Academy vs Hamilton
Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Los Angeles
Dominguez vs La Mirada
Don Bosco Tech vs Mary Star of the Sea
Don Lugo vs Montclair
Dorsey vs King/Drew
Dos Pueblos vs Santa Paula
Downey vs Paramount
Dymally vs George Washington Prep
Eagle Rock vs Franklin
Eastside vs Quartz Hill
Edison vs Los Alamitos
Eisenhower vs Jurupa Hills
El Dorado vs Laguna Hills
El Modena vs Tustin
El Rancho vs Whittier
El Toro vs Irvine
Esperanza vs St. Margaret's
Estancia vs Los Amigos
Fallbrook vs Rancho Buena Vista
Firebaugh vs Lynwood
Foothill vs Huntington Beach
Fullerton vs Marina
Gahr vs Norwalk
Ganesha vs Workman
Gardena vs Narbonne
Garey vs La Puente
Garfield vs South Gate
George Washington Prep vs Maywood CES
Glendora vs Colony
Godinez Fundamental vs Magnolia
Grace vs Nordhoff
Grand Terrace vs Summit
Grant vs North Hollywood
Great Oak vs Santiago/Corona
Hawkins vs Jordan
Hemet vs Valley View
Highland vs Antelope Valley
Hueneme vs San Marcos
Indian Springs vs Miller
Inglewood vs Mira Costa
Jefferson vs Santee
JSerra Catholic vs Lutheran/Orange
Kaiser vs Colton
Kern Valley vs Rosamond
King vs Temecula Valley
La Canada vs Monrovia
La Puente vs Garey
La Quinta/Westminster vs Loara
La Salle vs St. Anthony
La Serna vs California
Lakewood vs Millikan
Lawndale vs Palos Verdes
Lincoln vs Wilson
Littlerock vs Palmdale
Locke vs Rancho Dominguez
Mountain View vs Rosemead
Needles vs White Pine
Newbury Park vs Westlake
Newport Harbor vs San Juan Hills
Nogales vs Wilson (HH)
North Torrance vs Peninsula
Northview vs San Dimas
Northwood vs Orange
Notre Dame (SO) vs Sierra Canyon
Nuview Bridge vs Vasquez
Oaks Christian vs St. Bonaventure
Oakmont vs St. Genevieve
Ontario Christian vs Capistrano Valley Christian
Oxnard vs Moorpark
Pacific vs San Bernardino
Palisades vs University
Paramount vs Downey
Patriot vs Rubidoux
Poly/Long Beach vs Wilson/Long Beach
Polytechnic vs Monroe
Pomona vs Sierra Vista
Portola vs University
Rancho Alamitos vs Santa Ana Valley
Rio Hondo Prep vs Viewpoint
Rio Mesa vs Thousand Oaks
Riverside Prep vs Trinity Classical Academy
Roosevelt vs South East
Roosevelt vs Vista Murrieta
Rosemead vs Mountain View
Royal vs Ventura
San Clemente vs Mission Viejo
San Dimas vs Northview
San Gabriel vs Mark Keppel
San Juan Hills vs Newport Harbor
San Marino vs South Pasadena
Santa Ana vs Sonora
Santa Margarita vs St. John Bosco
Santa Monica vs Redondo Union
Santa Paula vs Dos Pueblos
Santa Rosa Academy vs Silver Valley
Schurr vs Alhambra
Segerstrom vs Westminster
South El Monte vs Marshall
South Hills vs Walnut
South Torrance vs Torrance
Sotomayor vs Maywood CES
St. Genevieve vs Oakmont
St. Paul vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Sunny Hills vs Valencia/Placentia
Temecula Prep vs Webb
Tesoro vs Yorba Linda
Torres vs West Adams
Valley Christian/Cerritos vs Village Christian
Van Nuys vs Reseda
Verdugo Hills vs Arleta
Western Christian vs Whittier Christian
Yorba Linda vs Tesoro
