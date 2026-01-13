Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 101 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro area on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Mater Dei faces No. 3 St. John Bosco and No. 15 St. Francis takes on No. 14 Crespi.
Mira Costa vs. King/Drew – 3:30 PM
Awaken Christian vs. Needles – 4:30 PM
Alhambra vs. Schurr – 5:00 PM
San Gabriel vs. Mark Keppel – 5:00 PM
Montebello vs. Bell Gardens – 5:00 PM
Hamilton vs. La Sierra Academy – 5:00 PM
Weston Ranch vs. La Mirada – 5:30 PM
Rim of the World vs. Colton – 5:30 PM
Ambassador Christian vs. Rancho Alamitos – 6:00 PM
Silver Valley vs. Academy for Academic Excellence – 6:00 PM
Loara vs. Magnolia – 6:00 PM
Santiago (GG) vs. Western – 6:00 PM
Los Amigos vs. Anaheim – 6:00 PM
Saddleback vs. Estancia – 6:00 PM
Bolsa Grande vs. Century – 6:00 PM
Orange vs. La Quinta/Westminster – 6:00 PM
Tustin vs. Valencia/Placentia – 6:15 PM
Segerstrom vs. Ocean View – 6:15 PM
Desert vs. Bishop Union – 6:30 PM
Silverado vs. Barstow – 6:30 PM
de Toledo vs. AGBU – 6:30 PM
Canyon/Canyon vs. Castaic – 6:30 PM
Golden Valley vs. Valencia/Valencia – 6:30 PM
Santa Margarita vs. Mayfair – 6:30 PM
Katella vs. Santa Ana – 6:30 PM
Chino Hills vs. Etiwanda – 6:30 PM
Upland vs. Damien – 6:30 PM
Costa Mesa vs. Laguna Hills – 6:30 PM
West Ranch vs. Hart – 6:30 PM
Godinez Fundamental vs. Buena Park – 6:30 PM
South Hills vs. Los Altos – 6:30 PM
Alta Loma vs. San Dimas – 6:30 PM
Kennedy vs. Fullerton – 6:30 PM
El Dorado vs. Brea Olinda – 6:30 PM
Rancho Cucamonga vs. Los Osos – 6:30 PM
Ontario vs. Diamond Ranch – 6:30 PM
Chaffey vs. Chino – 6:30 PM
Don Lugo vs. Montclair – 6:30 PM
Crescenta Valley vs. Pasadena – 6:45 PM
Muir vs. Burroughs/Burbank – 6:45 PM
Hoover vs. Arcadia – 6:45 PM
Glendale vs. Burbank – 6:45 PM
West Valley vs. San Jacinto – 6:45 PM
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco – 7:00 PM
Carpinteria vs. Hueneme – 7:00 PM
Mammoth vs. California City – 7:00 PM
Wiseburn-Da Vinci vs. Peninsula – 7:00 PM
Pacifica Christian (Orange County) vs. Capistrano Valley Christian – 7:00 PM
Redondo Union vs. Palos Verdes – 7:00 PM
St. Francis vs. Crespi – 7:00 PM
Malibu vs. Nordhoff – 7:00 PM
Channel Islands vs. Santa Paula – 7:00 PM
Temecula Prep vs. Nuview Bridge – 7:00 PM
Dana Hills vs. Mission Viejo – 7:00 PM
Palo Verde Valley vs. Holtville – 7:00 PM
Cypress vs. Canyon/Anaheim – 7:00 PM
San Gorgonio vs. Arroyo Valley – 7:00 PM
Granite Hills vs. Big Bear – 7:00 PM
Buena vs. Fillmore – 7:00 PM
California Military Institute vs. Desert Christian Academy – 7:00 PM
La Habra vs. Servite – 7:00 PM
Cajon vs. Redlands East Valley – 7:00 PM
Vista Murrieta vs. Chaparral – 7:00 PM
Santa Rosa Academy vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy – 7:00 PM
Eisenhower vs. Grand Terrace – 7:00 PM
Kaiser vs. Carter – 7:00 PM
Murrieta Mesa vs. Great Oak – 7:00 PM
Citrus Valley vs. Redlands – 7:00 PM
Murrieta Valley vs. Temecula Valley – 7:00 PM
Chaminade vs. Notre Dame (SO) – 7:00 PM
Crean Lutheran vs. Foothill – 7:00 PM
Sierra Canyon vs. Loyola – 7:00 PM
Pacifica (GG) vs. Esperanza – 7:00 PM
Northwood vs. St. Margaret’s – 7:00 PM
Woodbridge vs. Portola – 7:00 PM
University vs. Irvine – 7:00 PM
Laguna Beach vs. Sage Hill – 7:00 PM
Moorpark vs. Oak Park – 7:00 PM
Camarillo vs. Simi Valley – 7:00 PM
Troy vs. El Modena – 7:00 PM
Vasquez vs. Palmdale Aerospace Academy – 7:00 PM
Villa Park vs. Yorba Linda – 7:00 PM
West Torrance vs. Torrance – 7:00 PM
Riverside Prep vs. University Prep – 7:00 PM
Notre Dame/Riverside vs. Bloomington – 7:00 PM
Victor Valley vs. Adelanto – 7:00 PM
Valley Christian/Cerritos vs. Whittier Christian – 7:00 PM
El Segundo vs. North Torrance – 7:00 PM
Summit vs. Fontana – 7:00 PM
Temescal Canyon vs. Elsinore – 7:00 PM
Yucaipa vs. Beaumont – 7:00 PM
Poly/Pasadena vs. Rio Hondo Prep – 7:30 PM
Linfield Christian vs. Aquinas – 7:30 PM
Western Christian vs. Webb – 7:30 PM
Boron vs. Rosamond – 7:30 PM
Maranatha vs. Village Christian – 7:30 PM
Brentwood School vs. Windward – 7:30 PM
Viewpoint vs. Campbell Hall – 7:30 PM
Arrowhead Christian vs. Woodcrest Christian – 7:30 PM
