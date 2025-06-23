Los Angeles native, former San Jose State football player killed in highway accident
Chandler Jones, a Los Angeles native, who starred at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, Calif., tragically died from a vehicle-pedestrian collision in L.A. early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.
Jones was 33 years old.
According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, Jones was struck along the 90 freeway near the Centinela Avenue off-ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones graduated from Bishop Montgomery in 2009 before going on to standout at San Jose State where he eventually earned All-WAC honors at wide receiver. Jones' best season came in 2013 when he caught 79 passes for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jones was a first-team All-Mountain West selection, was named an honorable mention All-America wide receiver and concluded his college career playing in the East-West Shrine Game.
When Jones left San Jose State, he left the Spartans' career leader in receptions (248) and touchdown receptions (31). He is the only player in school history to catch at least 50 passes in all four seasons and one of four Spartans with 60 or more receptions in two different seasons.
Jones spent a brief time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the Bishop Montgomery alumni page. He then played in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes.
He would later get into coaching where he spent time with San Jose State as a graduate assistant and back with the Alouettes as a defensive backs coach in 2023 and 2024, helping the team win the Grey Cup.
“Our thoughts are with Chandler’s family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support.”
Jones' nickname was well known as 'Jet'. Chandler Jet Jones. #RIP
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: