Madden Williams shines in St. John Bosco's win over Sierra Canyon
CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA - It was the Madden Williams show.
The junior wide receiver delivered a terrific performance to anchor St. John Bosco's 38-28 victory on the road at Sierra Canyon Saturday night.
"It was one of the best wide receiver performances I've ever seen," St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said.
For Williams' first act, he hauled in a catch and run for a 96-yard touchdown. Williams' second act came in the third quarter on a 16-yard jump ball in the back corner of the endzone. The score lifted St. John Bosco to a 24-14 lead late in the third quarter.
"With (Madden), I believe the 50-50 jump balls are more like 70-30," Negro said.
Williams' best act was for last. He darted across the middle, caught a pass from freshman QB Koa Malau'ulu, who replaced starter Matai Fuiava due to injury, then made a defender miss and waltzed in for a touchdown that served as a dagger with less than six minutes to play. The score gave St. John Bosco a 31-21 lead.
Williams finished with 10 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns against a talented Sierra Canyon secondary highlighted by USC commit Madden Riordan and Cal commit Jae'yon Young, who had an interception return for a touchdown early in the game of 74 yards.
"That's crazy," Williams said laughing when he heard his stats. "I was really just trying to do my job and win."
Williams had one negative play on Saturday night when he fumbled in the second half after a catch.
"I gotta point out the fumble he had. I’m docking him points for that,” Negro said jokingly.
Williams is a 4-star recruit with offers to Arizona, Auburn, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon and Penn State.
St. John Bosco improved to 3-0 and Sierra Canyon fell to 2-2. It was a preview of what could come in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Sierra Canyon had the ball inside St. John Bosco territory trailing just 24-21 with a chance to take the lead with 10 minutes to play, but St. John Bosco's defense held up and was able to get the ball back to the offense. On the ensuing possession, Fuiava took a big hit that sidelined him for the rest of the game.
In stepped Koa Malau'ulu, who was able to orchestrated an impressive drive in the heart of the fourth quarter that was capped with Wiliams' final touchdown catch.
"He showed a lot of maturity," Negro said of the freshman.
Fuiava threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 17 of 29 passes. Malau'ulu was 4 of 9 passing for 38 yards and the solo touchdown pass to Williams.
"We've been working on it in practice," Williams said of his rhythm with Malau'ulu. "In case Matai were to ever go down, and he stepped up."
Sierra Canyon's Wyatt Becker was 12 of 24 for 171 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jaxsen Stokes ran for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight rushing attempts. The Trailblazers were without 2022 Mission League MVP Dane Dunn, who will be out 2-4 weeks with an injury to his elbow.
