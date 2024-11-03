Marin Catholic locks down Cardinal Newman in North Bay Titanic
Marin Catholic football coach Mazi Moayed said for a Week 9 game, this had a different feel.
"Felt like a champiionship game," he said. "One of the bigger regular season games I've been a part of."
And Marin Catholic brought it's championship defense in a 13-3 home win over previously unbeaten Cardinal Newman to clinch a tie for the Redwood Empire-Adobe crown.
The defending state 3-A champion Wildcats (7-2, 4-0) gave up less than 50 yards in the first half to an offense that averaged 42 points per game coming in.
They got touchdown passes of eight yards to Branden Johnson and 58 yards to Jude Baker from junior quarterback Caedon Afsharpour and that was more than enough to win their seventh straight game after starting the season 0-2.
Newman (8-1, 3-1) also played stellar defense, but Marin Catholic's constant pressure on freshman quarterback Tino Retamoza, who was sacked five times and threw two interceptions, both by Chase Merrick.
Newman came in ranked fourth in the North Coast Section by SBLive and Marin Catholic was No. 6.
"It was definitely a defensive battle," Moayed texted. "Our defensive coordinator Greg Joseph and staff did an amazing job prepping our defense. That pressure and interceptions really helped stopped their drives. Our defense played consistent on all three levels."
- NCS TOP 20 TEAMS: How they fared (11/2/2024)
This was the fourth straight win for the Wildcats in battle of North Bay Area powerhouses and eighth in nine games since 2012. The teams normally play for North Coast Section titles, but this is first year they've played for a league championship.
Both are currently slated to be moved up to the NCS's highest Open/Division I playoff, so they could face off again.
Moayed is just happed his Wildcats rebounded not only from an 0-2 start, but the injury bug. They are still missing one of the Bay Area's top recruits, wideout/tight end Braiden Bachich-Dixon, a San Jose State commit.
The defense has been the key to the turnaround, recording three shutouts and just 17 points combined over the last six wins.
Lineman Vince Tarantino, linebacker Josh Riley and backs Merrick and Jude Baker have led the defensive charge, which included wins over Vintage-Napa (20-0) and Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (30-0) the last two weeks.
Lineman Sam Connolly, running back Jarred Giessberger and tight end Jordan Rogers have helped Afsharipour on offense. Trying to replace the Chronicle’s 2023 Player of the Year Charles Williams (now at University of Wyoming) has been difficult, especially with a rash of injuries.
"The 0-2 start was tough," Moayed said. "Our coaches and players did a solid job staying focused on our weekly objectives."