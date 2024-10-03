Marine League football predicted finish: LA City Section's best league likely to provide Open champion
It's October. That means league play is underway in Southern California, particularly in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.
As we head into league play, SBLive will look at the top leagues in each section to predict the champion and league placement.
The final week (Week 10) of the regular season in the Southern and City Section is Friday, Nov. 1. The playoff pairings will be released that weekend and the first round of the playoffs will begin Friday, Nov. 8.
Championships are scheduled Nov. 29 and 30.
MARINE LEAGUE
The Marine League is by far the best league in the City Section this fall. All five teams are likely to land in the Open Division playoffs, but picking a winner will be hard due to the parity in the league.
The league has various play styles, too. Gardena is a dynamic run game. San Pedro and Banning have traditional heavy, physical run games. Carson is balanced with a stout defense. And Narbonne brings big-play potential with speed on the outsides.
It's very likely the survivor of the gauntlet in the Marine League will go on to win the City Section's Open Division crown.
PREDICTED FINISH
5. Gardena (5-0)
The Panthers didn't play a stellar nonleague schedule. Yes, they beat Crespi, but unfortunately, the win said more about the Celts than it did about Gardena.
Running back Xavier Grant is a sure pick to be an All-City player, but the teams in the Marine League are good enough to stop one player. Gardena will have to show its more versatile if it wants to have success in the Marine League.
4. Carson (3-3)
The Colts lost star player Jerry Misaalefua to graduation last year. He was an All-City player that starred at running back and linebacker. Carson just isn't the same without him.
Carson has a young sophomore quarterback and veteran running back Kameryn Hurst leading the way. The team's two top tacklers - Troy Taulua and Xavier Allen - are a sophomore and junior, respectively.
3. Banning (5-0)
The Pilots are capable of turning the whole league on its head with its discipline game approach. But what makes Banning dangerous is its star power. Steven Perez does everything and has the ability to impact a game on both sides of the ball.
Star players can win you football games - at any level.
2. San Pedro (5-1)
The Pirates are dangerous. They have a consistent ground game and can play on the outside, too. Coach Corey Walsh is laser focused this season because he knows he has something special.
San Pedro is physical, fearless and eyeing an Open Division City title. Narbonne and San Pedro face off on October 11.
1. Narbonne (4-2)
Narbonne has tested itself in its nonleague slate with games against Los Alamitos and Cathedral, for example. The Gauchos are 3-0 against City Section opponents, and the games haven't been close.
QB Jaden O'Neal, an Oklahoma commit, has a bevy of college prospects to throw to, and has a power running back in freshman Derrick Jackson to hand the ball off to. And don't forget SMU-bound linebacker Mark Iheanachor.
