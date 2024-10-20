Marine League football's boycott against Narbonne over 'monetary incentive', 'housing' is slippery slope
The saga continues in the Los Angeles City Section where four Marine League football coaches have chosen to sign a letter issued to the section office that boycotts participating in league games against Harbor City Narbonne for paying and housing players.
"This is a deep, serious issue," Carson coach Mike Christensen said. "This is the ugly part, but we hope action will take place. I don't have a problem with transfers. We have transfers. Everyone wants their program to draw talent, but when there's monetary incentive and housing arrangements going on. It has to stop."
Narbonne has been in trouble in the past for competing with ineligible players. The program was banned from the postseason in 2019 and 2020 and had its 2018 City championship vacated after LAUSD's findings. Marine League coaches are concerned the same behavior has returned.
"I think Narbonne is 2-13 in the Marine League in the past five seasons. Now they have 22 transfers," said Banning coach Raymond Grajeda, who believes the initiative is preemptive. "When Narbonne was under investigation the first time, the City told us to not play against them. We had to turn the bus around in 2018. Now, instead of CIF telling us not to play the game, we're doing it."
A City Section spokesperson confirmed Narbonne has 24 football transfers this year.
Carson is scheduled to play Narbonne on November 1 in the last game of the regular season. Christensen says they won't play the game unless action is taken.
"I have to uphold the commitment us coaches agreed to. I'm not going to turn my back on that. We preach ethics in sports, and I believe we are doing the right thing by not turning a blind eye to what's going in our league," Christensen added.
"If the CIF is going to be okay with NIL, that's fine. I'll start a Carson football collective, and we'll play ball."
San Pedro coach Corey Walsh and Gardena coach Monty Gilbreath both declined to comment on the matter. Narbonne is scheduled to play Gardena October 25.
However, no proof has been given to the City Section as of October 15. When asked why coaches haven't given evidence to the section, Christensen and Grajeda both responded the exact same way.
"That's not my job."
Despite all 2024 transfers to Narbonne being vetted by the section office, Carson, Banning, Gardena and San Pedro have taken a united step toward moral high ground that takes games away from players (including their own) in efforts to amplify their gripe.
If Narbonne can't find impromptu opponents, it will roll into November's playoffs without playing a game since September 27.
"The players are getting discouraged," said Narbonne coach Malcolm Manuel, who received instruction from his administration not to comment on the allegations in particular.
THE RIPPLE EFFECTS
The ripple effects of this decision span much wider than football.
What about the community that's woven through the fabric of high school football? What about homecoming? What about the seniors? What about the cheerleaders? What about the band (or other entities) that practice for weeks to have their shine on Friday nights?
"We've thought about all that," Christensen said. "This is how serious we are taking this. In fact, our coaching staff at Carson is prepared to lose our jobs over this. The school is getting flak from the district on this, too. So, if the school wanted to fire me. I'd understand."
What about money lost at the gate? Money lost on concessions? What about the fringe senior that needs as many opportunities on the field as possible to show he can play college football?
Or worst of all ... what if a young man or woman that belongs on or around the football field on Friday night — now suddenly with nothing to do — is an innocent bystander to violence? Or gets into a car accident? God forbid.
"Trust me, I get it," Grajeda said. "I'm getting heat from my school. We had to pay a hefty sum upwards of $9,000 for forfeiting that first game (on October 11). We're paying for it, too."
The letter to the City Section says, "... we will not schedule or participate in any football games against Narbonne. Our programs deserve an even playing field, and we believe that these steps are necessary to restore the principles of fairness, safety and competition within our league."
Safety?
Calpreps projected score for San Pedro vs. Narbonne was 28-24, in favor of Narbonne. The projected score against Banning? 35-26, in favor of Narbonne. Those scorelines allude to competitive games.
Corona Centennial has won 20 Big VIII League games in a row and is 70-1 in its last 71 league games. The Huskies recently defeated Eastvale Roosevelt 61-0 and Vista Murrieta 63-0, respectively. Not a peep from the schools in that league about boycotting or safety.
Those coaches know the magic wand the Marine League coaches wield shouldn't exist, because the ultimate life lesson in sports is unequivocally: 'things don't always go your way'. — right?
WHAT ABOUT THE PLAYOFFS?
The result of the letter has already forged two forfeit victories awarded to Narbonne against Banning and San Pedro. It appears the final two games against Gardena and Carson will result in forfeit, too.
The City Section doesn’t have language in its bylaws that constitute enforcing a penalty toward programs for electing not to play league games. However, there is language that says if a team elects not to play in the postseason, it will suffer a one-year postseason ban.
It's very likely that most — if not all — Marine League teams will earn a berth to the Open Division playoffs. It means a matchup with Narbonne is imminent.
Then what?
"Of course, we'd have to play the game," Christensen said.
The effort is commendable, but at what cost?
Maybe, these coaches will be justified down the road. But was forfeiting games a prerequisite?
Only time will tell.
City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos is waiting with open arms for proof of the allegations. Deliver the smoking gun to make it stick, and it all makes sense. But with just two weeks left in the regular season, it seems unlikely that will happen.
When the postseason kicks off, it will be like it never happened.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: