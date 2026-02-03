Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
With one week left before the playoffs begin in some of the CIF's member sections, Ontario Christian remains atop California's girls basketball standings.
Ventura was the top riser of last week across California with a 46-42 upset of Mater Dei.
Here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 2.
The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (26-1 – 1st last week)
Two of the fastest-paced teams in California – if not the country – will go at it on Tuesday when Ontario Christian plays Rancho Christian. Don't rule out the Knights from scoring 150 points.
2. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (18-2 – 2nd)
The Monarchs have won their last five games by at least 45 points each.
3. SIERRA CANYON (24-2 – 3rd)
With a win against Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday, Sierra Canyon will be undefeated against Mission League teams through four seasons since leaving the Gold Coast League.
4. ETIWANDA (26-2 – 4th)
The Eagles held off Mission Hills 63-51 in a tuneup game before finishing the regular season.
5. SAGE HILL (23-4 – 5th)
4-star Texas signee Amalia Holguin dropped 64 points on her senior night last week in a 101-26 beatdown of Laguna Beach.
6. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (17-2 – 6th)
The Rams will have had more than a week off from games when they pick back up on Thursday at Kimball.
7. MISSION HILLS (15-9 – 7th)
A 63-51 loss to a full-strength Etiwanda team is not a bad showing at all for the San Diego Section's top dog. Earlier in the week it held off Westview's upset bid in a 53-45 victory and crushed Del Norte (San Diego) 92-25.
8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (20-3 – 8th)
San Ramon Valley looked scary in a 70-35 rout of Caruthers, which played them to a 10-point finish early in the season.
9. CLOVIS WEST (24-2 – 10th)
Gutsy. The Golden Eagles avenged their home loss against Central East with a nerve-racking 50-43 road win against the Bengals to move back into first place in the TRAC. This week will be the deciding stretch with a Tuesday game at Buchanan (Clovis) and Saturday home game versus Clovis, which is also 6-1 in conference play.
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-3 – 11th)
17 wins to three losses in the span of just five weeks? The Huskies hit their stride after a narrow Jan. 7 loss to Fairmont Prep and haven't lost since.
11. MATER DEI (22-5 – 9th)
After more than a month without losing, Mater Dei fell 46-42 to Ventura on Saturday for its first loss of the season that occurred in California. 42 points also constituted the Monarchs' second-lowest points total of the season behind their 61-38 loss to Newcastle (OK) at the Nike TOC. How it affects their momentum going into a rematch with JSerra and their placement in the CIF-SS Open Division versus Division 1 is yet to be seen.
12. JSERRA (19-5 – 20th)
Sweet revenge. The Lions beat rival Santa Margarita 61-48 and Orange Lutheran 42-41 after getting upset by both in the first go-around of Trinity League play.
13. FRANCIS PARKER (15-7 – 12th)
Francis Parker can lock up a league title on Friday if it can beat La Jolla Country Day for the second time in two weeks.
14. FAIRMONT PREP (15-11 – 13th)
Finally a low-stress week for the Huskies for practically the first time all season. They won 71-53 against Redondo Union, 75-26 over Capistrano Valley Christian, and 76-50 over Leuzinger.
15. CARONDELET (19-4 – 14th)
Carondelet nearly joined the club of list of teams that got upset by Christian Brothers on Saturday but survived 65-60.
16. OAK PARK (17-7 – 15th)
Is Oak Park bound for the Open Division? Hard to argue either way, as the Eagles have been on the bubble from start to finish this regular season. If not, they might be the team to beat in CIF-SS Division 1.
17. CLOVIS (17-9 – 16th)
It was a statement week for the Cougars before they play Clovis West for a TRAC title this week. They smoked Buchanan (Clovis) 73-43, Clovis North 73-37, and St. Joseph (Santa Maria) 69-49.
18. VENTURA (20-4 – 24th)
Speaking of good weeks for teams with the mascot of a Cougar, Ventura's defense dazzled in a 46-42 upset of Mater Dei, which entered as one of the hottest teams in the entire nation. Sophomore guard Emma Anter emerged as a hero with a team-high 13 points on 4-8 shooting, all three-pointers.
19. CENTRAL EAST (14-8 – 17th)
The Bengals' underdog bid to win the TRAC is on life support after Tuesday's loss to Clovis West, but they did salvage the week by beating both Buchanan (Clovis) and Immanuel by the score of 57-44.
20. PRIORY (15-5 – 19th)
Priory is now on a nine-game tear after starting the season 6-5. It nearly fell on Friday but avoided upset with a 58-56 win over dangerous Oakland Tech.
21. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (19-6 – 22nd)
Still the Ivy League champion. Rancho Christian will share the honor with Moreno Valley this season after avenging a Jan. 14 loss to the Vikings with a 77-62 victory. The Eagles aren't done playing regular season tests, however – this week brings Ontario Christian and Fairmont Prep. We could see the Eagles scoring 100 points in both games, but would that be enough to secure the victories?
22. BUCHANAN-CLOVIS (18-7 – 18th)
Now losers of five of their last seven games and six of their last nine after a 15-1 start. TRAC play didn't go as hoped for the Bears, but it's still been a strong regular season for them nonetheless, and they have a chance to make some noise on Tuesday hosting Clovis West.
23. MORENO VALLEY (15-11 – 21st)
MoVal couldn't replicate its stellar offensive showing from the first go-around of Ivy League play as it fell 77-62 to Rancho Christian on Friday. Monday's battle with rival Valley View, which it dismantled 85-14 in January, is its last game of the regular season.
24. REDONDO UNION (16-9 – 25th)
With the undermanned loss to Bishop Montgomery now more than a week into the rearview mirror, Redondo picked up wins over North (Torrance) and Rolling Hills Prep last week to go with a 71-53 loss to Fairmont Prep.
25. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (22-4 – 23rd)
The rest of the Foothill League is ballparks below the Vikings this season. Like last week, this week should bring a pair of blowout conference wins for Valencia, and then it's time to see what the Vikings can do in the playoffs.
ON THE BUBBLE:
BRENTWOOD, VILLA PARK, SAINT JOSEPH (LAKEWOOD), ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN, PIEDMONT, ST. IGNATIUS, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), LA SALLE, SANTA MARGARITA, BISHOP O'DOWD, CLAYTON VALLEY CHARTER, CARUTHERS, LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY, CARDINAL NEWMAN, PINEWOOD, ESPERANZA, ANTELOPE