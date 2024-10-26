Mater Dei LB Nasir Wyatt talks Oregon Ducks, California connections, winning a national title
The attraction to the University of Oregon football program was simple and raw, said 4-star Mater Dei linebacker Nasir Wyatt.
"It's just (head coach) Dan (Lanning) and (defensive coordinator) Tosh (Lupoi) and the entire community up there and what they're building," Wyatt said after his team's 59-14 dismantling of the No. 2 team in the nation St. John Bosco on Friday. Mater Dei, by the way, is No. 1. "It shows they're doing something right because they're No. 1 in the country."
Wyatt, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, had a couple of sacks and a scoop and score of 5 yards to finish off Mater Dei's eight-touchdown explosion.
The Monarchs defensive front gave freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu fits, including fellow Oregon-bound standout, junior Tomuhini Topui, who made the strip sack that Wyatt turned into a touchdown.
Add in Mater Dei 4-star running back Jordon Davison, who rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown, and offensive lineman Kodi Greene, the Monarchs already have four players committed to the Ducks. And Wyatt said he's pushing others hard, like 4-star tight end Mark Bowman and 4-star defensive back Aaryn Washington, who each scored TDs on Friday.
Bowman hauled in a 19-yard pass from Dash Beierly (19 of 30, 304 yards, four touchdowns) and Washington had the most spectacular TD of the night, a 45-yard interception return, followed by a fullscale somersault that you'd see on the gymnastics mat.
"(Washington) is legit," Wyatt said. "He's a young guy who has been working his butt off. He came in here with a chip on his shoulder and proviing every wrong. ... That's a guy to watch. If college coaches are looking for a very versatile guy who goes up tough to get the ball, Aaryn Washington is their guy.
"You know this Cali connection with Eugene is big," Wyatt said. "And we aren't done yet. We're going to build more connections, trying to get different guys."
It's not a hard sell, Wyatt said. Especially if you're a defensive player and you like to hit.
He remembers his first conversation with Lupoi.
"His goal for me he said was to physically and mentally assault the quarterback," Wyatt said. "You know, me hearing that, like that's what I do. I could not help but play for a dude like that, you know, and the energy he gives off. He makes you want to play for him."
Wyatt came into the game with a team-best 6.5 sacks. After a strip sack by Topui, Wyatt had easy pickings. He strolled right into the end zone, making it 59-7.