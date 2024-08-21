Mater Dei's Dash Beierly voted top quarterback in the CIF-Southern Section by fans
Washington commit Dash Beierly had a tremendous career in three seasons under center at Chaparral.
As a Puma, he completed 361 of 584 passes (61.8-percent) for 4,782 yards and 41 touchdowns, and ran for 929 yards and 16 touchdowns, including 12 in his final season there alone. In his final two years with the team, Chaparral recorded two of its strongest seasons in recent memory, making an underdog run in both years to second place in one of Southern California's most vaunted leagues – the Big West - Upper Division – and peaking as a CIF-SS Division 2 selection.
In his last regular season game there, Beierly led the Pumas to a 59-57 win over Roosevelt (Eastvale) in perhaps the shootout of the year, completing 21 of 28 passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns while adding 158 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Believe it or not, Beierly accomplished all of that as an underclassmen, and is yet to start his final chapter at the high school level. This time, he's competing against arguably the hardest schedule in the country with the defending national champion, Mater Dei.
In last week's poll, fans voted Beierly as the top quarterback in the CIF-Southern Section by a wide margin, awarding him 90.8-percent of the vote.
Beierly might be the next great signal caller to lead one of the nation's most storied programs to yet more championship glory. There's more than enough reason to believe he can fill the shoes of the likes of Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, J.T. Daniels, Bryce Young, and Elijah Brown. Especially with huge-name skill position players around him such as running back Jordon Davison (Oregon) and wide receivers Marcus Harris (Oklahoma), Chris Henry (Ohio State), and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
247Sports analyst Greg Biggins describes him as "one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks" and broke down his game as follows:
"He has a strong body and can generate a lot of zip on his throws. At 6-1, 215 pounds, he’s built like a catcher and has a baseball background to him... the ball really jumps out of his hand. He’s comfortable throwing out of a straight drop or rolling out of the pocket to his right or his left. He can make all the off-platform throws easily because of his strong lower body. He’s dangerous as a running threat and looks more like a fullback than a quarterback when he gets out in the open field. He’s a tough kid as well who will stand in and take a shot to deliver the football. He’s a natural leader, highly competitive and looks like a future Power 5 starter and a sure fire national recruit."
Beierly and the Monarchs jump right in on Thursday in a massive game with national title ramifications against Corona Centennial in a matchup between No. 1 and No. 8 in SBLive's preseason national rankings. The SoCal juggernauts' nearly-annual tradition of opening the season against each other – an anomaly in an age where championship heavyweights rarely schedule non-league showdons – will draw eyes from across the country from scouts and fans alike. On top of its normal significance, Thursday's matchup will also be the Mater Dei debut of new head coach Raul Lara.
Stay tuned as SBLive/High School on SI will have complete in-person coverage from reporter Tarek Fattal, including live updates from tipoff onward.