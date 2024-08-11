Vote: Who will be the top quarterback in CIF-Southern Section football in 2024?
Southern California high school football is a well-run factory when it comes to producing Division I quarterbacks. And most of SoCal's top quarterbacks hail from the CIF-Southern Section.
Earlier this month, we took a look at the best of the best signal callers in the CIF-SS heading into the 2024 season. Now, it's your turn to let your voice be heard.
Through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, vote as many times as you'd like for who you think is the top QB in the Southern Section. The results will be announced Sunday.
Meet the candidates:
Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Texas A&M): Longstreet threw for 3,013 yards and 24 TDs last season in 12 games. Completed 67% of his passes and threw just six interceptions in 298 attempts in coach Matt Logan's up-tempo offense.
Madden Iamaleava, Warren, Sr. (UCLA): Iamaleava threw for 3,626 yards and 43 TDs with just four interceptions last season in 13 games. The future Bruin completed passes at a 63% clip.
Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Jr. (Florida St.): Smigiel has been putting up mind-blowing numbers since he started playing on Friday nights. In two seasons, he's amassed more than 100 TD tosses including 52 as a sophomore when he threw for 4,222 yards.
TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (Nebraska): Lateef battled injury last season and missed a few games, but was able to toss for 1,965 yards and 13 TDs at a 63% completion percentage.
Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (Stanford): Bachmeier is sure to dazzle as he enters his senior campaign after throwing for 2,613 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. He also ran for seven scores.
Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (Utah): Becker helped Sierra Canyon to its first-ever Division 1 playoff berth last season with 2,660 yards passing and 30 touchdowns. The Trailblazers will look to make another leap forward with Becker at the helm this upcoming fall.
Dash Beierly, Mater Dei, Sr. (Washington): The new man on campus in Santa Ana. Beielry transferred from Chapparal where he threw for 1,966 yards and 17 TDs. He will add another dimension to the Monarchs' offense under new coach Raul Lara compared to the 4-year era under former QB Elijah Brown. Beierly can make plays with his feet, scoring 12 on the ground last season.
Leo Hannan, Servite, Sr. (Michigan St.): Hannan could be the QB that takes the biggest step forward in 2024. The Friars had an inspiring 2023, going 8-6, after a 1-9 campaign in 2022. The Michigan State commit tossed for 2,429 yards and 14 TDs as a junior,
Steele Pizzella, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Sr. (Washington St.): Pizzella threw for 2,187 yards and 22 TDs last season while also leading the Knights in rushing with 446 yards and five scores. The Wazzu-bound prospect is a shifty, creative signal caller that could be the most electrifying QB on this list.
Isaiah Arriaza, Damien, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,891 yards, 29 TDs passing to five interceptions on 193-303 (63.7-percent) completion, 119.9 passer rating; 208 yards, six TDs rushing
Corin Berry, Charter Oak, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,037 yards, 17 TDs passing on 150-308 (48.7-percent) completion; 142 yards, two TDs rushing
Wyatt Brown, Santa Monica, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,955 yards, 21 TDs passing on 215-319 (67.4-percent) completion, 104.4 passer rating; 92 yards, six TDs rushing
Jimmy Butler, Gardena Serra, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,088 yards, 21 TDs passing to four interceptions on 134-227 (59-percent) completion, 113.1 passer rating; 379 yards, three TDs rushing on 9.0 yards per carry
Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, So.: 2023 stats – 2,691 yards, 24 TDs passing on 156-302 (54.3-percent) completion; 209 yards, two TDs rushing
Alonzo Esparza, Los Alamitos, Sr. (Cal): 2023 stats – 2,605 yards, 26 TDs passing to six interceptions on 184-275 (66.9-percent) completion, 119.7 passer rating; 386 yards, eight TDs rushing on 5.1 yards per carry
Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,184 yards, 26 TDs passing to six interceptions on 163-260 (62.7-percent) completion, 113.0 passer rating; 496 yards, one TD rushing on 7.4 yards per carry
John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,769 yards, 13 TDs passing on 125-240 (52.1-percent) completion; yards, TDs rushing on yards per carry
Furian Infererra, Mater Dei, So.: Offers – Boston College, Hawaii, Nebraska, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Utah Tech
Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran, So.: 2023 stats – 343 yards, four TDs passing to one interception on 34-52 (65.4-percent completion), 101.7 passer rating; 12 catches for 118 yards
Jarrett Nielsen, Long Beach Jordan, Sr.: 2023 stats – 3,411 yards, 29 TDs passing on 221-328 (67.4-percent) completion, 118.3 passer rating; 783 yards, 8 TDs rushing on 11.9 yards per carry
Savelio Niumata, Edison, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,308 yards, 11 TDs passing on 100-184 (54.3-percent) completion; 25 yards rushing
Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, So.: 2023 stats – 1,866 yards, 23 TDs passing to three interceptions on 120-171 (70.2-percent) completion, 138.3 passer rating; 262 yards, three TDs rushing on 6.7 yards per carry
Oscar Rios, Downey, Jr. (Purdue): 2023 stats – 2,633 yards, 23 TDs passing to five interceptions on 149-203 (73.4-percent) completion, 142.8 passer rating; 767 yards, seven TDs rushing on 11.3 yards per carry
John Sanders, St. Francis, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,032 yards, 21 TDs passing to interceptions on 155-259 (59.8-percent) completion; 778 yards, eight TDs rushing on 5.9 yards per carry
Michael "Butter" Tollefson, Tustin, Sr. (Arizona State): 2023 stats (at JSerra) – 812 yards, three TDs passing on 63-117 (53.8-percent) completion; 380 yards, eight TDs rushing
Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2.598 yards, 25 TDs passing to seven interceptions on 160-283 (56.5-percent) completion, 111.3 passer rating; 39 yards, one TD rushing