Mater Dei's win over St. John Bosco provides 'clean slate' after rare two-loss season
BELLFLOWER, CALIFORNIA - Mater Dei football coach Raul Lara had his two-time defending national championship team in a huddle after the team's 36-31 comeback victory over St. John Bosco Friday night.
With every player down on one knee before a backdrop of a few thousand buzzing Mater Dei fans, Lara's opening sentiment to his team was about giving thanks.
"We have to thank God for this, guys," Lara said as he pointed to the heavens before instructing a player to lead the team in prayer.
The thanks wasn't just for the victory. It felt like thanks for a proverbial cleansing from a rocky regular season that saw the 'almighty' Monarchs lose twice. Something we haven't seen since 2015.
"We endured a lot this season," Mater Dei QB Ryan Hopkins said. "It's not what we expected ... everyone wants to see Mater Dei lose. But we just come out and play our game."
A bevy of turnovers in a loss to Corona Centennial. A 7-6 loss to Santa Margarita. Narrow wins over programs Mater Dei normally blows out. Something seemed wrong all season long until it all seemed right against St. John Bosco.
"If you look back at the two losses we had, turnovers are what made the difference," Lara told OC Register's Dan Albano. "If we don't turn the ball over, we're pretty scary."
Naturally, the regular season is now over. Mater Dei finishes the Trinity League champion again (shared with Bosco and Santa Margarita) and with a 7-2 overall record that probably feels like 77-2 after Friday's win.
It's amazing what one win can do.
Especially when considering the way it came Friday night: on a national stage against the nation's No. 1 team. The Monarchs marched back from a 21-point deficit anchored by Hopkins' five touchdown passes to outscore the Braves 26-7 in the second half.
St. John Bosco led 24-3 in the second quarter and 24-10 at halftime. On the final play of the first half, Koa Malau'ulu threw a ball to Daniel Odom in the end zone that was called incomplete because the official thought Odom came down out of bounds after the catch. Video shows Odom was clearly inbounds. (VIDEO)
Mater Dei wideout Chris Henry Jr. was electric. He caught five passes for 214 yards and five touchdowns. Teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt caught three touchdown passes. Both are committed to Ohio State.
"They make my job easy," Hopkins said laughing.
PARITY IN D1 PLAYOFFS
Malau'ulu had a final-second heave into the end zone that fell incomplete before the Mater Dei celebration ensued. The ball dropping to the ground sent a rippling message through the CIF Southern Section: parity is alive and well at the top.
Despite St. John Bosco's 9-0 stretch, Mater Dei was able to show the Braves are beatable. It appears that with programs like 10-0 Sierra Canyon, 9-1 Corona Centennial, 7-3 Santa Margarita, and 9-1 Mission Viejo; every team is vulnerable — which could make for a fun, interesting Division 1 playoffs.
According to HSrating.com, this is what an 8-team Division 1 playoff field would look like:
(Top seeds host first round)
1. St. John Bosco vs. 8. Orange Lutheran
4. Sierra Canyon vs. 5. Santa Margarita
2. Centennial vs. 7. Servite
3. Mater Dei vs. 6. Mission Viejo
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: