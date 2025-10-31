Live score updates: St. John Bosco vs Mater Dei in top California high school football showdown — October 31, 2025
The No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves (9-0) play the No. 7 Mater Dei Monarchs (6-2) in a top Trinity League matchup on Friday at Panish Family Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT.
The Braves are High School On SI's top-ranked team in the nation, and the Monarchs are No. 25. Mater Dei has two losses for the first time since 2015, but the Braves know how talented the Monarchs still are.
"If Mater Dei doesn't turn the ball over seven times against Centennial and connects on one wide open wideout down the field against Santa Margarita, we aren't even having this conversation," St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro said. "We are expecting a national championship-level team Friday night."
Players to Watch
Mater Dei
- Mark Bowman, Sr., TE - 5-star committed to USC
- Chris Henry Jr., Sr., WR - 5-star committed to Ohio State
- Kodi Greene, Sr., OT - 5-star committed to Washington
- Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Sr., 4-star committed to Ohio State
- Tomuhini Topui, Sr., DL — 4-star committed to USC
- Shaun Scott, Sr., DE — 4-star uncommitted
St. John Bosco
- Madden Williams, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Texas A&M
- Daniel Odom, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Oklahoma
- Joshua Holland, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to USC
- Jailen Hill, Jr., CB - 4-star uncommitted
- Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, Jr., S - 4-star uncommitted
- Brandon Nash, So., S 4-star uncommitted
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.
Live score updates: St. John Bosco vs Mater Dei in top California high school football showdown — October 31, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI