High School

Live score updates: St. John Bosco vs Mater Dei in top California high school football showdown — October 31, 2025

The Braves host the Monarchs for an annual top matchup with the Monarchs

Jack Butler

St. John Bosco (left) and Mater Dei during coin flip at the LA Memorial Coliseum in the 2023 CIF Southern Section Division 1 final. Mater Dei prevailed 35-7.
St. John Bosco (left) and Mater Dei during coin flip at the LA Memorial Coliseum in the 2023 CIF Southern Section Division 1 final. Mater Dei prevailed 35-7. / Photo: Heston Quan

The No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves (9-0) play the No. 7 Mater Dei Monarchs (6-2) in a top Trinity League matchup on Friday at Panish Family Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT.

The Braves are High School On SI's top-ranked team in the nation, and the Monarchs are No. 25. Mater Dei has two losses for the first time since 2015, but the Braves know how talented the Monarchs still are.

"If Mater Dei doesn't turn the ball over seven times against Centennial and connects on one wide open wideout down the field against Santa Margarita, we aren't even having this conversation," St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro said. "We are expecting a national championship-level team Friday night."

Players to Watch

Mater Dei

  • Mark Bowman, Sr., TE - 5-star committed to USC
  • Chris Henry Jr., Sr., WR - 5-star committed to Ohio State
  • Kodi Greene, Sr., OT - 5-star committed to Washington
  • Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Sr., 4-star committed to Ohio State
  • Tomuhini Topui, Sr., DL — 4-star committed to USC
  • Shaun Scott, Sr., DE — 4-star uncommitted

St. John Bosco

  • Madden Williams, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Texas A&M
  • Daniel Odom, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Oklahoma
  • Joshua Holland, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to USC
  • Jailen Hill, Jr., CB - 4-star uncommitted
  • Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, Jr., S - 4-star uncommitted
  • Brandon Nash, So., S 4-star uncommitted

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.

Live score updates: St. John Bosco vs Mater Dei in top California high school football showdown — October 31, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/California