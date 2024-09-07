Mater Dei snaps Bishop Gorman’s 27-game winning streak with strong defensive performance
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - Who’s the best high school football team in America?
The question was answered convincingly Friday night.
No. 1-ranked Mater Dei flexed its defense in a commanding 31-15 victory over No. 2 Bishop Gorman of Nevada at home in front of an estimated crowd of 7,500 at the Santa Ana Bowl.
Bishop Gorman can beat everyone, except Mater Dei, apparently.
The Monarchs (2-0) have now won all four matchups in this series, including the last time the two powerhouse programs played in September of 2022 in Las Vegas. The Monarchs won that game 24-21. It was the last time Bishop Gorman lost. Friday night’s loss snaps a 27-game winning streak for the Gaels.
Bishop Gorman (2-1) had just seven first downs in the first three quarters. Four came by rush and three came by penalty. Gorman didn’t achieve a first down by pass until the 8:08-mark in the final frame.
Mater Dei had six sacks and an interception in the game while holding Bishop Gorman — which scored 62 points in its first two games — to less than 200 total yards (84 rushing; 68 passing). Gorman had just 11 first downs.
Mater Dei quarterback Dash Beierly finished with 100 yards passing on 13 of 15 passing and a touchdown with 61 yards rushing on seven rushes. It’s obvious he’s settling into his role as QB 1 for the Monarchs after transferrring from Temecula Chaparral.
“The bye week really helped,” Beierly said. “Just working on a better connection with my receivers after that first game against Centennial. I think I was able to shake off some rust and play with confidence.”
Beierly, a Washington commit, completed his first seven passes in the game.
“Dash is playing at a different level now (at Mater Dei),” Mater Dei coach Raul Lara said. “He just needs that level of play consistently. He was great tonight.”
Oregon-bound running back Jordon Davison tallied 90 yards on 19 rushes and two touchdowns. Wideout Kayden Dixon-Wyatt led the Monarchs in receiving with six catches for 58 yards.
Beierly completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Henry Jr. in the back corner of the end zone to make it 14-0 after Davison punched in a 1-yard touchdown on the Monarchs’ opening drive. Gorman’s Maika Eugenio connected with Anthony Hickman on a 4-yard TD pass to provide a sign of life for the Gaels and cut the Monarchs’ lead to 14-7 at halftime.
Davison then scored on Mater Dei’s opening drive in the second half on a 23-yard touchdown run to give the Monarchs a 21-7 advantage. A CJ Lavender Jr. interception set up Mater Dei to make it 31-7 after Trenton Dunn punched in a 24-yard touchdown run.
Eugenio threw his second touchdown of the night to Brandon Gaea with 1:16 to play, but it was moot.