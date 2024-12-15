Mater Dei vs. De La Salle football: Live score, updates from California high school football Open championship game
The Mater Dei Monarchs (12-0) of Santa Ana face the De La Salle Spartans (12-0) of Concord in the California (CIF) high school football State Open Division championship game Saturday at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
CIF championship game previews, storylines
Mater Dei is No. 1 in High School on SI’s national high school football rankings. De La Salle checks in at No. 18.
The Monarchs have a whopping 29 players with Division I college offers, and the CalPrep.com computer system has the team as a 41-point favorite in this matchup, although that number seems a bit extreme to SBLive’s Mitch Stephens, who is projecting a much closer game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Pacific time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
Mater Dei vs. De La Salle live updates
(Game updates will appear here.)
