De La Salle a 41-point underdog in CIF Open final? A computer says yes, but talent gap says emphatically no
The fabled De La Salle football program is a 41-point underdog. Forty-one points!
According to the CalPrep.com computer system, the one that helps determine much of the seedings in California’s playoff system in many sports, projects national No. 1 Mater Dei to defeat the Spartans 44-3 in Saturday’s pinnacle CIF Open Division championship football game at Saddleback College.
Yes, another dud is projected to finish off what has been a thrilling postseason up and down the 10-section state to date. There were six regional finals decided by three points or less, with four decided by a single digit.
That's a far cry from the last three Open Games to close the CIF season.
Southern California, specifically Southern Section juggernauts Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, have rolled the Northern California representative, in each case Serra of San Mateo, 44-7, 45-0 and 35-0. Total score: 124-7.
Ugh.
The four seasons before that were all De La Salle losses in the Open game. The scores were better, but clearly the better teams won — Mater Dei and Bosco twice each: 56-33, 52-21, 35-21 and 49-28.
But, despite what the computer says, I’m here to offer hope, and tell you why this year’s game will be different: The Spartans have the talent and speed to keep pace with Mater Dei.
Make no mistake, the Monarchs clearly still have the edge in top-end talent, boasting a crazy amount of 29 players with Division 1 college offers. That's consistent where they’ve been the last 8-10 years.
Just as clear, the De La Salle and Serra staffs know how to coach and are on par with the Bosco and Mater Dei staffs. All four are elite.
But Northern California has simply lacked sheer numbers of future college players.
Not with this group of Spartans.
Although De La Salle can’t match the nearly 30, we count more than 20 who have or project to be offered. That at least puts them in the ball park, and we think, in this game.
Yes, the Division 1 colleges Mater Dei kids are offered are more impressive.
But De La Salle has not had this type of talent since right around Justin Alumbaugh took over the program in 2013, when he led the Spartans to Open Division titles in 2014 and 2015 over Corona Centennial, their sixth and seventh state crowns. Centennial was favored in both those games, as well.
Although not by 41.
“If we don’t play well, the (pick) could be accurate,” Alumbaugh said. “But if we do play well. …”
Alumbaugh didn't finish the sentence.
Normally quite conservative when evaluating his team, he did tell Darren Sabedra of the Mercury News last week that “This team could beat anybody in the country. We have a good enough team to legitimately compete with anybody in the country. But we’re going to have to play well.”
Here are the 23 players we identified as either offered Division 1 scholarships or projected:
Signed (4)
- DL Matt Johnson, Oregon
- QB Toa Faavae, Idaho
- RB Derrick Blanche Jr., Portland State
- TE DJ Asiasi, Nevada
Others seniors offered, but not signed (4)
- RB Dominic Kelley
- OL Ace Johnson
- S Robert Johnson (Santiago)
- LB Niko Baumgartner
Juniors offered (4)
- DL Nemyah Telona
- ATH Jaden Jefferson
- CB/WR Jayden Nicholas
- S Tisshon Wright
Sophomore offered (1)
- RB Duece Jones-Drew
Juniors projected to be offered (3)
- QB Brayden Knight
- OL-DL Landon Cook
- WR-DB Emery Speight
Sophomores projected (4)
- WR-LB Zion Cadet
- RB-DB Zay Davis
- OL-DL AJ Talaoloa
- WR/DB Chase Young
Freshmen projected (3)
- LB Landon Miller
- OL Brock Thompson
- RB-DB Isaiah Harrison
The two other elements that point to a competitive game are speed and experience.
This is considered one of the fastest teams De La Salle teams ever, with three players part of De La Salle’s 4x100-meter relay team that set a school record last season at 40.83: Jefferson, Nicholas and Faavae.
Safety Ant Dean, Jones-Drew, Robert Johnson and more were part of the track team.
Top end speed prohibits big plays, which keeps games tight.
Also the experience of its entire backfield of Faavae, Kelley and Blanche, all three-year starters, along with Johnson and Asiasi should keep the Spartans poised if they fall behind quickly or take a lead.
Does it mean they’ll win?
Probably not.
Will they keep everyone watching to the end?
At long last, yes.