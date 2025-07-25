High School

Nation's No. 1 2026 girls basketball recruit Saniyah Hall commits to USC

Coming off MVP performance for USA U19 team in Czechia, Hall joins three other 5-star recruits for one of nation's up-and-coming powers

Mitch Stephens

Saniyah Hall (left) of Montverde Academy drives to the basket while defended by IMG Academy's Nylah Wilson in the title game of 2025 Chipotle Nationals. Hall, the nation's No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2026, committed to USC on Friday.
Saniyah Hall (left) of Montverde Academy drives to the basket while defended by IMG Academy's Nylah Wilson in the title game of 2025 Chipotle Nationals. Hall, the nation's No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2026, committed to USC on Friday. / Photo by Tyler Hart

The USC Trojans continue to draw top tier high school talent to its women’s basketball program. 

Saniyah Hall, a 6-foot-2 wing at Montverde Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and the top recruit from the Class of 2026 (according to 247Sports Composite), committed to the Trojans Friday. 

She’ll join the nation’s top recruit from the Class of 2023 JuJu Watkins, along with Jazzy Davidson, the No. 2 rated player from the Class of 2025 on a star studded roster.  Watkins attended Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) High School and Davidson starred at Clackamas (Ore.).

Hall, a native of Ohio who played SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio), made her college announcement on ESPN.

"I would just say it felt like home," Hall said.

MVP AT FIBA U19 WORLD CUP

Hall was the Most Valuable Player of the FIBA U19 World Cup while averaging 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game, leading USA to a gold medal.  

In the title game, an 88-76 win over Australia on Sunday, Hall had 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Her future teammate Davidson added 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals and three bocks. 

High school girls basketball
The youngest member of the USA U19 team at 16, Saniyah Hall was named MVP of the FIBA World Cup won by the Americans on Sunday. / Courtesy USA Basketball

They should make a formidable tandem in 2026-27 and by that time Watkins, coming off an ACL tear to end the 2024-25 season, should be at full strength. 

Hall, who at 16 was the youngest player on USA’s U19 squad, is one of four 5-star recruits on USC’s roster, joining also Kennedy Smith, an Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) incoming sophomore. Smith was also on the USA U19 squad, so the trio are already in synch.

Hall was one of just six players to make the High School on SI All-American team after averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the 26-2 Eagles, who lost in the Chipotle Nationals title game to IMG Academy.

2024-25 HIGH SCHOOL ON SI | 6-person All-American team

With Watkins leading the way before her injury, USC had a breakthrough season under coach Lindsay Gottlieb, going 31-4 and 17-1 in the Big Ten. Watkins was the Big Ten conference player of the year and USC won three NCAA Tournament games before losing to eventual champion UConn 78-64.

