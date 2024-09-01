Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell commits to Ohio State
It’s been quite a journey — and recruitment process — for Mission Viejo 4-star receiver Phillip Bell, so what better venue to announce his college plans than on a yacht in the harbor at scenic Newport Beach.
Better yet, a day after his 18th birthday.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior announced live Saturday via a 247Sports stream that he’s committed to Ohio State. He picked the Buckeyes over 36 other Division I schools that made him scholarship offers, including other finalists USC, Penn State, Washington and Georgia.
Bell plans to graduate from Mission Viejo in December and enroll at Ohio State in January.
“I feel like with (receivers) coach (Brian) Hartline he’s had first-round (NFL) guys the last 3-4 years and as a receiver why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that?” Bell said. “Why wouldn’t you want to be part of those next lines of great receivers receiving passes. … from 5-star quarterbacks. How could you go wrong with Ohio State?”
With a poster of his late mother Samantha behind him, Bell thanked all who had helped him during his journey, which started in high school at Christian Brothers-Sacramento, where he hauled in a remarkable 129 passes for 1,820 yards and 32 touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore seasons. .
He moved to Mission Viejo as a junior and helped the Diablos to a state Division 1-AA championship, with 56 catches for 644 yards and seven touchdowns, two in the state championship game.
In two lopsided wins this season, 35-7 over Santa Margarita and 41-7 over Kamehameha, Bell has just six catches but three went for touchdowns. On a bye week, Bell decided this to be a good week to announce his decision. On his birthday clinched the time.
He’s headed to a place where there’s plenty of competition, nothing that he’s afraid of. Three other receivers from the Class of 2025 have already committed — Quincy Porter of Bergen Catholic (12th ranked WR according to 247sports), De’zie Jones of DePaul Catholic in Wayne, N.J. (No. 28) and Bodpegn Miller of Ontario in Mansfield, Ohio (No. 98).
Bell is ranked No. 30.
Bell's commitment extends Ohio State's 2025 team ranking lead, according to 247Sports, to 312.60 points over Alabama (303.36), LSU (395.99), Georgia (289.94) and Auburn (286.19). Bell is Ohio State's 18th 4-star recruit secured along with four 5-star players.
Another receiver playing in Orange County, Mater Dei’s Chris Henry Jr., from the Class of 2026, has also committed to Ohio State. Henry is a five-star recruit and the No. 3 receiver in his class and No. 1 recruit overall in California from 2026.
Don’t be surprised if the teams of Bell and Henry play deep in the Southern Section playoffs. Mater Dei is a consensus No. 1 team in the nation and Mission Viejo is ranked as high as No. 24.
He can play the rest of the season with the recruiting process behind him, something he said Saturday that his very grateful for.
"It's been a long process," Bell said. "It started in the eighth grade when I got my first offer. It's been a crazy process. But I kept my head down and just kept working and God blessed me to be here today."