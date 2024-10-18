Mission Viejo vs. San Clemente: Live score, updates from California high school football clash
Senior Ohio State wide receiver commit Phillip Bell III and Mission Viejo head south Friday night to take on San Clemente.
Mission Viejo, ranked No. 11 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, has won 15 straight entering the game.
The Diablos' last loss was over a year ago, and it came at the hands of San Clemente in a late-season upset.
Follow along here for live updates from the game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. PT Friday, October 18.
PREGAME
Bell pairs with four-star junior Vance Spafford to form a lethal receiving duo for Mission Viejo, and five-star Alabama CB commit Dijon Lee is the top-ranked senior recruit in the state.
But the Diablo stuffing the stat sheet most this season is a less heralded recruit.
That's 6-foot-4 senior pass rusher Jaden Williams, a San Diego State commit who's piled up 20 sacks this season, tops in California.
San Clemente counters with Matai Tagoa'i, a four-star senior linebacker committed to the USC Trojans, and three-star senior athlete Lee Fuimaono.
