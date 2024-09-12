USC commit Matai Tagoa'i impressed with Trojans' defense
San Clemente senior linebacker Matai Tagoa'i announced his commitment to USC on April 1, beginning a run of commitments that would see the Trojans add five more players to their 2025 class over a two-week span.
Tagoa'i, the top-ranked commit from California in USC's 2025 recruiting class, has been impressed by the improved defense he's seen from the Trojans this season.
"The whole defense has a shift of mentality from last year," Tagoa'i said. "Just assignment wise and fundamental wise, it's a whole different team. Coach Lynn, he's got a great system going on and the players are all bought in as you can see."
USC's hot start to the 2024 season has already led to two commitments this month and Tagoa'i thinks many more have taken notice.
"Oh, yeah, for sure," Tagoa'i said. "Everybody's just wanting to see them from a defensive prospective and point of view of how they were looking. I think it was a big message for all the recruits."
Tagoa'i, a consensus four-star recruit who's ranked as California's top linebacker recruit by 247Sports, continues to show his versatility each week for the Tritons. He transferred in to San Clemente prior to last season, making the move from Las Vegas and hit the ground running.
In 11 games in 2023, he totaled 59 tackles, seven sacks, three pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. In three games this season, Tagoa'i has 12 tackles, five hurries and a sack.
"It's a blessing to be able to do a lot of things," Tagoa'i said. "Just working on the little things. "I'm nowhere near my ceiling."
Tagoa'i helped San Clemente capture the South Coast League in 2023, taking down eventual CIF State champion Mission Viejo along the way. With more than a month to go until they begin their hunt at a second straight league title, the Tritons will head to Corona del Mar this week looking for their second win of the season.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
