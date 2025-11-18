NBA champion Celtics watch 5-star guard set CIF record in 43-point performance
All eyes will be on Jason Crowe Jr. this 2025-26 high school basketball season. The 5-star Missouri commit came into his senior year 328 points shy of the California all-time leading scoring record.
He got a lot closer Monday night when he scored 43 points in Inglewood's 125-37 win over Lynwood in front of former NBA players Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen and Paul Pierce, who won an NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.
Pierce was a McDonald's All-American at Inglewood High and was teammates with Crowe Jr.'s father, Jason Crowe, who is the head coach at Inglewood.
Crowe Jr. became the all-time leading scorer in CIF Southern Section history with Monday night's performance, topping Jarod Lucas of Los Altos, who sat atop the record books with 3,356 points.
“The record is something great to have,” Crowe Jr. said to the Daily Breeze. “But I’m focused toward bigger goals, like winning a championship.”
Crowe Jr. scored 32 of his 43 points in the first half. He made five 3-pointers while tallying 10 steals and 10 assists.
CALIFORNIA SCORING RECORD
Now, Crowe Jr. needs just 285 points to top Santa Maria St. Joseph Tounde Yessoufou's mark of 3,659 points to become the state's all-time leader in points.
Yessoufou did it in 127 games. Crowe Jr. has played in 93 games.
It will take Crowe an average of 33 points per game to claim the record in his first 10 games. If he wants to do it in seven and say he did it in less than 100 games, he would need to average 47 points per game.
These kind of scoring numbers aren't abnormal. Crowe Jr. has been scoring like this since he was a freshman. He averaged 36 as a freshman and 37.4 as a sophomore at Lynwood High before transferring to Inglewood last year and averaging 35.3 points a night.
“Lot of hard work,” Inglewood coach Jason Crowe told the Breeze. “You always want the hard work to come to fruition, that’s what we saw. The game was never in jeopardy, and it was a good way to start our season and get that out of the way.
