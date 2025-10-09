SI

Paul Pierce Arrested in California, Suspected of Driving Under Influence

The Hall of Fame swingman had worked for Fox until his show ‘Speak’ was canceled this summer.

Patrick Andres

News of Paul Pierce's Tuesday arrest broke Thursday afternoon.
News of Paul Pierce's Tuesday arrest broke Thursday afternoon. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce has been arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol told multiple media outlets including KNBC-TV and TMZ Thursday afternoon.

Police said they found Pierce asleep behind the wheel while investigating a crash in the San Fernando Valley, and took him into custody shortly thereafter.

"When officers approached, they found the driver, later identified as Paul Pierce, asleep at the wheel," California's highway patrol told Dennis Broad and Jonathan Lloyd of KNBC-TV in a statement. "Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation."

Per Broad and Lloyd, Pierce has since been released.

Pierce is from California, having been born in Oakland and educated at Inglewood High School. He played for the Clippers from 2016 to '17, though he is best known for his 15-year tenure with the Celtics.

After his playing career ended, Pierce worked for ESPN. He was fired from the network in 2021 after he posted a racy Instagram Live video that April.

