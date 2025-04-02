No. 1 ranked California right-handed pitcher makes school history
High school baseball star, Gary Morse is currently the top ranked right-handed pitcher in all of California for his class.
He is committed to the University of Tennessee for baseball and brings incredible size to the mound. He stands at 6'8 and 190 pounds. He has a max velocity of 92 miles per hour on his fastball and has an elite changeup, curveball, and slider equipped in his arsenal.
Morse currently holds a 3-1 record for the Orange Lutheran Lancers, with an earned run average of .73 and a .098 batting average against him. Some great numbers for a junior in high school, and it only gets better.
Last week the Lancers were matched up against a tough opponent in Granada Hills Charter, were they battled all contest.
Morse got the start in this one, and needed to be on his A-game if he wanted to help his team have a chance of winning - which is exactly what he did.
Last week Gary Morse set an Orange Lutheran Lancer record, for the most strikeouts in a single game with 16. To put that in to context, in a high school baseball game in California seven innings are played, meaning there are 21 total outs that need to be recorded. 16 of those 21 outs were strikeouts coming from Morse.
The Lancers ended up winning the game 1-0 against Granada Hills Charter, behind a performance that Morse will never forget, and one that will go down in Orange Lutheran history.